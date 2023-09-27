Panhandling, trespass laws successful 2 years later, Vero Beach police say

VERO BEACH − Fewer homeless people in downtown parks, near businesses and along roadsides holding signs is what police say are the results of a recent law, stricter enforcement and public renovations provided by homeless people through a local nonprofit.

A city law restricting panhandling and a business-property oriented policing unit both emerged in late October 2021.

The law prohibits panhandling within 20 feet of a business, parking lot or bus stop and at any restaurant drive-thru. Before that, roadside signs at busy intersections discouraged drivers from giving money to panhandlers from vehicles.

“I truly feel like there’s been a significant swing with the number of people who are on the corners,” said Vero Beach police Lt. Matt Harrelson. “There are a few places we can’t enforce − certain areas based on the location of the roadway from the intersection (where) it gets into a freedom-of-speech issue. But we still will speak to them if it’s a traffic or a safety issue.”

Harrelson was one of the developers of the Community Partnership Unit that began following the City Council's passage of the panhandling ordinance.

“We’re still working with the community businesses, whether it be beachside or the mainland, to thwart any issues with people camping out on their property and obviously trespassing,” he said.

Each Friday and Saturday two officers check on local retailers, restaurants and law office buildings between 6 and 10 p.m., he said.

So far, he said, 22 businesses have requested their properties monitored after hours and that police arrest those people who have been previously trespassed or told to leave the locations.

Doug Skinnider was among the first business owners to sign up for the police program. Both the unit and the city law, he said, have addressed some of his concerns.

"They’ve been instrumental 100%," he said. "It goes a long way."

"I had crack pipes and needles just steps away from where children are playing everyday," said Skinnider. He owns a building in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue and rents to seven tenants.

Pocahontas Park still gathering area for homeless

One of the most visible city and police efforts is targeting gatherings of homeless people in and around Pocahontas Park at 14th Avenue and 21st Street, where there's a large playground and the Heritage Community Center.

“We received several calls from the downtown business district along the 14th Avenue corridor (about the gatherings),” Harrelson said. "It’s a shaded area, No. 1, and churches in that region offer the homeless showers and food, (so) it just makes sense logistically (for them to be there).”

Benches and electrical outlets were removed, and extra lighting was added in the park in May, which he said has kept people out of the park at night.

“They can be in the park just like any other citizen can enjoy the park,” he said, adding the aim was to prevent things like trash buildup, open alcohol consumption and disturbances.

Lately, gatherings have continued around the decorative Rotary Club fountain − a landmark since 2005 at the corner of 14th Avenue and 21st Street - an intersection often busy with traffic passing through downtown.

The fountain has been a topic of City Council discussion as a result, said Harrelson, who'd like to see it removed and "some type of plaque or something" installed.

Police are also working with the city and the state, he said, to dismantle encampments in wooded areas on the northwest and southeast boundaries of the city.

It's about education, but arrests happen

“…It truly is an education initiative,” Harrelson said. “... We’re out there trying to clean up our roadways and our sidewalks and businesses that may not want people standing on the corner of their property holding a sign.”

Sometimes that leads to arrests.

Court records show from May to mid-September police made roughly 10 arrests of homeless people on trespassing charges that typically led to the person’s incarceration on a $500 bail.

On Aug. 23, a 61-year-old man found sleeping in a walkway of First Baptist Church off 16th Avenue just after 7 a.m., was arrested after police learned he had previously been asked to stay away from the property.

Multiple arrests involved homeless people entering businesses from which they were previously trespassed, including a Walgreen’s, a Neighborhood Walmart and a 7-Eleven.

What police said was a drug-related altercation between a 38-year-old homeless man and two others near a playground and pickleball courts at Pocahontas Park led to the man's arrest on a trespassing charge Aug. 16.

Harrelson estimated around mid-August the department answered 10 to 20 calls a week related to the area’s homeless population.

“We don’t get many people being accosted by them, or (complaining),” he said.

Typically, he said, calls are from concerned passersby requesting an officer to check on their welfare.

'I got to get out of here ..'

A group of five or more homeless people recently gathered off 7th Court between a sidewalk and hedge bordering a fast food restaurant and urgent care parking lot.

Milton Bass, 67, lay on the grass as ants filed past onto the sidewalk, and a 30-something-year old man worked on wooden pallets.

Three months following his eviction from his home, Bass said he didn’t want to continue sleeping off roadways and behind buildings.

“No, I got to get out of here,” he said.

The homeless population within the city ebbs and flows, Harrelson said, estimating daily there's about 50 to 75 people.

The number of homeless men, women and children in Indian River County increased 18% since 2022, according to the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council that oversees federal and state funding for local nonprofits.

Its annual head count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people shows countywide totals of 290 in 2022 grew to 341 in 2023. The number was even higher years earlier in 2019 and 2020 with 486.

At 30,809, Florida ranked third in the nation with the largest homeless population following Texas and California, according to the 2023 Florida Department of Children and Families’ Council on Homelessness annual report.

The agency attributed the increase to a two-year 36.1% rent increase, a second-in-the-nation population boom and two hurricanes, all of which contributed to an “unprecedented housing market affordability crisis.”

On Aug. 23 in heat that felt like 100 degrees at 2 p.m., some homeless sat in shade cast by store signs off 11th Street.

“Yesterday we were run off four times four different places …,” said Scott Carlton, 60, who said he had been homeless nine months. “…They just haven’t told us to move yet (today).”

Nearly all the men said police and deputies were sympathetic or helpful, but said trash and debris led to the orders to move.

Homeless helping clean up parts of city

Harrelson said after two years, he considers the panhandling law and police unit successful.

“I believe so because two things have happened,” he said. “Information (is) out there for any business to know that they have an active partnership with the (police department) (and) the word’s also out with the population that tends to be the origin of our calls for service.”

A part of that population has also been essential in the city’s downtown renovation efforts.

The Source, a nonprofit about a mile south of city limits, provides free meals, laundry services and a bus converted to sleep 36 at $2 a night, plus numerous financial and employment programs.

When warning against unlawful panhandling, Harrelson said police also give information about The Source's facilities off 10th Street and Commerce Avenue.

Source Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh said it provides over 2,700 people some form of assistance.

“We’re averaging six new intakes a day,” Zorbaugh said.

Since May, members of its newly formed Community Works employment training program have cleaned Pocahontas Park, and areas outside City Hall and the Police Department, all at no cost to the city.

“It’s all pro bono,” Zorbaugh said of the pressure washing, trash collection and yard work. “We want to be good stewards to our community. We get closer to people instead of pushing them away.”

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on X, formerly Twitter, @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-224

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Panhandling, trespass laws successful 2 years later, Vero Beach police say