Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

3
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals.

Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled demand for food and other supplies, something not seen in the city for months.

Unusually large numbers of shoppers in the city's northern suburbs left shelves bare in markets, but customers were relatively few in the center of the city of 21 million, where supplies remained abundant.

Daily cases of COVID-19 across the country are hitting records, with 32,695 reported Friday. Of those, 1,860 were in Beijing, the majority of them asymptomatic.

Improvised quarantine centers and field hospitals hastily thrown up in gymnasiums, exhibition centers and other large, open indoor spaces have become notorious for overcrowding, poor sanitation, scarce food supplies and lights that stay on 24 hours.

Most residents of the city have already been advised not to leave their compounds, some of which are being fenced in. At entrances, workers clad head to toe in white hazmat suits stop unauthorized people and make sure residents show a recent negative COVID-19 test result on their cellphone health apps to gain entry.

Several university campuses have been closed off and students in lower grades have been shifted to online classes.

Meanwhile, some of Beijing’s grocery delivery services have reached capacity.

An increase in demand combined with a worker shortage left some customers unable to book same-day delivery slots on Friday for food and supplies from popular online grocery services such as Alibaba’s Freshippo and Meituan Maicai.

Online, some Chinese users said some delivery personnel were unable to work because their compounds were locked down. The reports could not be verified.

Alibaba did not immediately comment.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said it was necessary “to strengthen the management and service guarantee" of quarantine centers and field hospitals where people who test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person are taken by police.

Authorities must “further accelerate" their construction and “coordinate the allocation of space, facilities, materials, personnel and other resources," Xu said.

Officials have in recent days repeatedly insisted that China must stick with its hard-line “zero-COVID” policy that mandates lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The policy is seen as taking a harsh toll on the economy and upending lives in many Chinese cities, leading the World Health Organization and others to call for a change in tack — calls the ruling Communist Party has angrily rejected.

While the number of cases and deaths in China is relatively low compared to the U.S. and other countries, the party remains committed to the strategy, which aims to isolate every case and eliminate the virus entirely. Most other governments have eased anti-virus controls and now rely on vaccinations and immunity from past infections to help prevent deaths and serious illness.

Harsher measures have been enacted in many other parts of China, despite the government urging more precise and targeted measures to reduce the social burden and economic costs. Local officials are under intense pressure to prevent outbreaks and often gravitate toward the most extreme measures.

Guangzhou suspended access Monday to its Baiyun district of 3.7 million residents, while residents of some areas of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people southwest of Beijing, were told to stay home while mass testing is conducted.

A key issue is concern about public vulnerability to the virus. With few having caught COVID-19 or even having been exposed to the virus, only a small percentage are thought to have built up effective levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

China has an overall coronavirus vaccination rate of more than 92%, with most people having received at least one dose. But far fewer older Chinese — particularly those over age 80 — have gotten the shots and the earlier vaccination drive seems to have lost momentum.

Also Friday, Beijing cut the amount of reserves that banks are required to hold in a move that will help lenders comply with orders to defer repayments by companies that are struggling because of increasing anti-virus controls.

The amount of their deposits that banks are required to leave with the People’s Bank of China will be cut by 0.25 percentage point to an average of 7.8%, the central bank announced. It didn’t mention virus controls and said the cut would “consolidate the upward basis for economic stability.”

Private economists and the International Monetary Fund have trimmed already low forecasts of China’s annual economic growth as the government closes shops and offices and tightens controls on manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

  • China unleashes fresh Covid lockdowns after highest number of cases reported since start of pandemic

    Millions put under strict restrictions as China battles fresh wave of infections

  • Breakthrough dementia drug could be rolled out in 2023

    Patients could benefit from a breakthrough Alzheimer's drug within a year, scientists have said.

  • NATO vows to aid Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

    NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday. Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania next week, Stoltenberg urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organization does not supply weapons.

  • Scholz Aide Says Boris Johnson Can’t Be Trusted on Ukraine Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s chief spokesman accused Boris Johnson of having “his own relationship with the truth” and dismissed the former British prime minister’s claim that Germany hoped for a swift Ukrainian capitulation to Russia as “utter nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBinance’s Zhao Flags Po

  • China's widening COVID-19 curbs trigger public pushback

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Frustration simmered on Friday among residents and business groups in China navigating stricter COVID-19 control curbs as the country reported another record high of daily infections just weeks after hopes had been raised of easing measures. The resurgence of COVID cases in China, with 32,695 new local infections recorded for Thursday as numerous cities report outbreaks, has prompted widespread lockdowns and other curbs on movement and business, as well as pushback. China's COVID response is taking a mounting toll on the world's second-largest economy, and on Friday its central bank made a widely-anticipated move of support, cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

  • Hong Kong Demand for British Visas Plunges in Latest Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of Hong Kong residents applying for a path to UK citizenship fell 44% in the third quarter, showing that demand for the program is waning almost two years after it was created in response to China’s crackdown on dissent. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Re

  • The Indian police force has a rat problem. Or so it claims

    India is afflicted with rats.

  • Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers' bonds-sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans will boost market sentiment toward the heavily indebted property sector, which has lurched from crisis to crisis over the past year, and rescue a number of private developers, said the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. China has stepped up support in recent weeks for the property sector, a pillar accounting for a quarter of the world's second-biggest economy.

  • China's Xi pledges support for Cuba on 'core interests'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba. The two will “go hand in hand down the road of building socialism with each's own characteristics," Xi was quoted as saying in a Chinese government news release.

  • AP PHOTOS: Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing

    As cases of COVID-19 hit record daily highs, China is reimposing a range of strict measures under its “zero-COVID" policy, including lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. In some cases, all outside visitors and delivery people are banned, leaving residents to collect items at the gate. Authorities have issued notices asking residents not to leave home unless absolutely necessary or to buy groceries and seek medical help.

  • China cuts banks’ Reserve Requirement Ratio

    The People's Bank of China said it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 0.25 percentage point, which will bring the weighted average RRR level for the whole banking system to 7.8%.

  • China Market Volatility to Last 'Quite a While,' Goldman Says

    Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, discusses the outlook for the economy, stock market and the opportunities he sees. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • China Vote-Buying Suspicions Spur Taiwan to Carry Out Raids

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Taiwan carried out raids and questioned a group of people on suspicion they were buying votes on behalf of China in Saturday’s island-wide election.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakLaw-enforcement officers searched

  • Far from "zero-COVID," cases in China are setting new records

    As other nations seem to be living with the virus, China is doubling down on its draconian policy, and that's fueling a rare backlash in the tightly controlled nation.

  • Hunt Contests Watchdog’s Forecast of 4% Brexit Hit to UK Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt contested the UK fiscal watchdog’s projection that Brexit will reduce the size of the economy, saying the split from the European Union could actually make Britain richer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Sh

  • Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

    Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan.

  • Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday

    Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.

  • Russias UN representative blames Ukraines air defence and US missiles for civilian casualties in Ukraine

    Following Russia's most recent large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, has blamed Ukraine's air defence systems and the West's "pumping Ukraine with weapons" for civilian casualties and damage to Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure.

  • 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

    Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.