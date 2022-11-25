Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

4
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Supermarket delivery apps in Beijing are being overwhelmed as the city’s rising Covid caseload triggers lockdown-like restrictions in swathes of the Chinese capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beijing saw 1,854 new infections Thursday, up from 1,611 on Wednesday, as China’s wider outbreak reaches record levels. Delivery apps like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Freshippo -- known as Hema in Chinese -- and Walmart Inc.’s Sam’s Club were running out of capacity to deliver on Thursday, and other grocery outlets in Chaoyang, Beijing’s biggest district, were no longer taking orders.

The case increase, which has escalated from under 100 infections a day a fortnight ago is leading to stepped-up controls in the city of 22 million, with apartment blocks across Chaoyang being locked down and residents asked not to leave Beijing unless necessary.

Read more: Beijing Braces for Covid With Makeshift Camps in City Center

Yet officials are going about the restrictions in a quieter way, communicating through neighborhood committees and WeChat groups rather than with official announcements, potentially to downplay the disruption caused after China’s top leaders ordered a more targeted approach to containing Covid two weeks ago. A new 20-point virus playbook for officials advised against city-wide lockdowns and mass testing exercises, among other shifts, but has proven difficult to implement amid surging cases.

Schools in a number of Beijing districts have been shuttered, with students to learn from home, and anyone entering the capital is required to provide a negative PCR test result taken in the previous 48 hours before ent

ering public venues or going on buses.

Beijing appears to be locking down apartment block by apartment block rather than issuing a sweeping order, an approach mirrored in some other major cities. Localized shutdowns in Chongqing, a strategically important city in China’s southwest, mean the metropolis is largely locked down, despite no sweeping order or directive.

Other cities have had to revert to the old playbook as cases spread within communities. Zhengzhou, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, will effectively lock down from Friday for five days. Shijiazhuang, a city close to Beijing that eased a raft of testing in the wake of the new directives, had to backtrack within a few days and ask people to stay home.

China’s Exit From Covid Zero Seen Stretching Beyond 2023

Officials are having to reconcile twin imperatives of being less disruptive with their restrictions while also continuing to suppress the virus, in line with China’s Covid Zero policy. While health officials and state media continue to reinforce the need to adhere to “dynamic zero,” authorities have struggled to bring outbreaks under control without their usual toolkit, as cold weather descends and more contagious virus variants circulate.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

    China is expanding lockdowns, including in a cental city where factory workers clashed this week with police, as its number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record.

  • This Nation Was Ready For Covid. Now It’s Eyeing the Next Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks before China disclosed it was investigating a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan in late 2019 -- what the world now knows as Covid-19 -- South Korea’s top health officials gathered for a quarterly table-top exercise to plan their response to a theoretical health threat.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Prop

  • China’s Local Governments Face Squeeze From $2 Trillion in Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are growing in China that local government debt burdens are becoming unsustainable.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakChina’s 31 provincial governments have a stockpile of outstanding bonds that’s close to the Ministry of Fin

  • Consumer inflation in Japan's capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years

    Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November and exceeded the central bank's 2% target for a sixth straight month, signalling broadening inflationary pressure. The increase, driven mostly by food and fuel bills but spreading to a broader range of goods, cast doubt on the view of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that recent cost-push inflation will prove transitory, some analysts said. The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, was 3.6% higher in November than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

  • Mexico's central bank not about to 'decouple' from Fed on rates, board member says

    The Mexican central bank is "not ready yet to decouple" from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and to do so prematurely could weaken the peso currency, Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday. "I don't see (decoupling) around the corner, not at all," Heath said in a podcast interview hosted by Banorte, a Mexican bank. "It's very important that in the short term, we continue to move more or less in line with the Fed ... (decoupling) could see much more volatility, we could even see ... the Mexican peso begin to depreciate," he added.

  • Mercedes-Benz Wants You to Pay to Drive Faster

    If you gotta go fast, Mercedes-Benz says you gotta cough up some more dough. The German car manufacturer has unveiled a new feature called “Acceleration Increase,” which will increase your car’s ability to accelerate (get it?) but it’ll cost you $1,200 annually.

  • GOP Tries Last-Ditch Effort To Block Saturday Voting In Georgia's Senate Runoff

    Republicans have appealed to the state supreme court, claiming only "Democrat-leaning" counties plan to hold early voting this Saturday.

  • Protesting workers beaten by police at iPhone factory in China amid contract dispute

    Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media Wednesday.Source: AP

  • Utah health officials urge vaccination as flu, COVID-19 rates rise

    A potential triple-threat of three different respiratory illnesses has health experts in Utah worried about the 2022-23 winter season.

  • China Investors Look for Turning Point After $370 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- With Chinese markets prone to sharp turning points followed by long and powerful trends, timing when to buy is almost as important as choosing what to purchase. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakInvestors who jumped into Chinese s

  • Trudeau Faces Tough Choices in Countering US Green Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has difficult decisions ahead as his government races to respond to the massive green-technology incentives in the US Inflation Reduction Act.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesIndustries from automobile man

  • The U.S. Should Continue Supporting Ukraine—Americans Want To

    The Ukraine war will turn on the West’s willingness to continue supporting Ukraine and on the fortitude of Ukrainians themselves

  • Tesla stock ‘is oversold’ and that's 'a big tell' for the market, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the scrutiny Tesla is facing as Elon Musk focuses on running Twitter, how China’s COVID-19 lockdowns are affecting Apple stock, and the outlook for markets.

  • China Covid: Record number of cases as virus surges nationwide

    Residents in thousands of Beijing tower blocks are ordered to remain indoors as workplaces shut down.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jalen Rose says that the Brooklyn Nets ‘won’t win a championship’

    Jalen Rose says the Nets won't win a division, let alone a title, and also made the case that Jacque Vaughn's time could be limited.

  • More headaches for Apple in China as protests erupt at Foxconn

    Two weeks after Apple warned of production delays in China amid heightened COVID-19 restrictions, the giant is facing more challenges as worker protests broke out at its largest manufacturing partner Foxconn.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger warns of 'restructuring' in memo to employees

    Newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger notified employees on Monday of his plans to "restructure thingsc," in a memo obtained by Fox Business.

  • Investors in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have made a return of 20% over the past year

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right...

  • Manchester United owners consider selling club

    STORY: The Glazer family says it is considering selling Manchester United after 17 years at the helm.The Americans bought the English Premier League club for more than $930 million in 2005.However, it's been five years since the team won a trophy, and the Glazer family has faced intense criticism from fans and one of its star players.In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glazer family said it was working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.Earlier in the day, the club said that its star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving with immediate effect.It follows the Portuguese player's explosive interview with Talk TV during which he said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.Ronaldo also refused last month to come on as a substitute in a game against Tottenham Hotspur.The club said that he was leaving by quote 'mutual agreement.'Manchester United shares jumped as much as 20% after news of the sale process broke, giving the club a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.