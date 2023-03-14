Panic in the City as Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse sparks fears of contagion

Skyscrapers and commercial buildings on the skyline of the City of London, UK - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Dams and financial markets share similar traits, according to former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan. When cracks start to appear, there is little hope of holding back the tide.

“The resulting torrent carries with it whatever shreds of confidence there were, and what remains is fear,” Greenspan wrote in his 2007 autobiography.

After the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week – the biggest US bank failure since 2008 – governments and regulators around the world are scrambling to avoid a spiral into turmoil and stem contagion.

Already, panic in the market has seen a second bank in the US fall into the arms of regulators: New York-based Signature Bank, with assets of $110bn, was seized on Sunday night, becoming the third largest bank failure in US history.

In the US, the Fed on Sunday guaranteed all SVB deposits and launched an emergency lending facility, while President Joe Biden pledged to do “whatever is needed” to protect deposits.

In the UK, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt found a “white knight” to rescue SVB's UK subsidiary and have both insisted the system is safe.

But have they all done enough to avoid further bank runs?

Nerves were shot in the market on Monday, as investors sought to cover themselves in case the crisis escalated.

The price of Credit Suisse’s credit default swaps, which investors buy to protect themselves from companies defaulting on their debts, hit a record high as the bank’s shares hit a new low. Italy’s UniCredit saw its stock price slump by nearly a tenth.

While analysts were sanguine about the health of larger institutions, which are well capitalised thanks to reforms introduced post-financial crisis, concerns are growing about a number of smaller US lenders in particular.

First Republic, another California-based bank, saw its stock plummet by 70pc over fears customers would rush to extract deposits. Several other regional US lenders, including Arizona-headquartered Western Alliance Bank and PacWest also suffered severe drops.

Story continues

Despite specific concerns about these lenders, a domino effect-style crisis of the type seen in 2008 is unlikely given the mechanics of the SVB collapse are sufficiently different.

The US bank was a beneficiary of the post-pandemic boom in the tech industry and netted $130bn (£107bn) in new deposits over the course of 2020 and 2021. It invested a lot of this extra cash in long-dated US government bonds as it was unable to lend all the money out.

However, when the Fed started to aggressively raise interest rates last year, the cost of holding deposits jumped dramatically. At the same time, the return on its long-dated government bonds remained unchanged.

The dynamic forced SVB to sell some of its portfolio of bonds to make up the difference.

Last Thursday, SVB revealed it made a $1.8bn loss on a sale of a portion of its bond portfolio, forcing it to try and raise fresh capital. This, in turn, spooked depositors who rushed to take out their cash out of the bank.

Analysts at JP Morgan concluded: “SVB carved out a distinct and riskier niche than other banks, setting itself up for large potential capital shortfalls in case of rising interest rates, deposit outflows and forced asset sales.”

Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, said: “The circumstances of the SVB collapse are unique enough that it probably won’t trigger a widespread financial contagion. Nevertheless, it is a timely reminder that when the Fed is singularly focused on squeezing inflation by jacking up interest rates, it often ends up breaking things.”

SVB’s UK subsidiary, which also reportedly suffered a heavy outflow of deposits last week, was seized by the Bank of England over the weekend after the run on its US branch made it unviable.

Concerns around similar-sized peers such as First Republic, which caters to wealthy individuals, partly stem from its customers having balances in excess of $250,000, at which point they are no longer covered by federal insurance.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank, said: “SVB’s flash crash raised questions that other similar local banks in the US could also experience liquidity issues and may not be able to pay their depositors back, unless they also start selling their probably loss-making portfolios.”

Lloyd Blankfein, the former boss of Goldman Sachs, said contagion could happen but it is likely to be limited. He said: “A few banks may have issues like SVB, but only a few. [Government] actions removed reasons for bank runs.”

He added that the biggest banks have much tougher regulation and stress testing than they did 15 years ago.

Yet SVB’s collapse will invariably create questions about how the bank’s timebomb balance sheet failed to raise regulatory red flags.

Gary Gensler, head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the market regulator, warned that it will “investigate and bring enforcement actions if we find violations of the federal securities laws”.

While much of the focus post-financial crisis has been on regulating larger banks both in the US and UK, attention could soon turn to smaller lenders to make sure they have their houses in order and can weather changing interest rate environments.

In the UK, the fallout has been less extreme so far. HSBC’s early morning swoop for SVB UK has gone a long way to reassure anxious tech entrepreneurs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Gary Greenwood, a banking analyst at Shore Capital, said the move represented a win for all sides: “HSBC gains access to new customers in a fast-growing part of the market on attractive financial terms.

“Depositors will presumably be protected on the basis they are now part of a much larger and stable bank, which should provide comfort and access to much needed funds.

“Finally, this removes a headache for the UK regulator, demonstrating its ability to execute a swift resolution and so removing further risks to financial stability, while also helping out a government that is keen to show support to the UK’s growing tech services industry.”

Yet London-listed bank shares still took a hammering, with smaller FTSE 250 lenders Virgin Money and Investec slumping 9pc and 7pc respectively.

Barclays and Standard Chartered were the two biggest fallers on the blue-chip index, both tumbling by more than 6pc on Monday.

Greenwood said smaller UK banks with high levels of corporate deposits were the most likely to face challenges.

Asked whether there were risks in the UK financial system that could lead to a collapse akin to SVB US, he added: “Never say never, but I don’t think so given the UK is a lot tighter regulated on liquidity and funding.”

However, the saga will undoubtedly force City regulators to keep a closer eye on smaller lenders at a time when the Government is looking to promote London as a fintech hub and ease restrictions around ring fencing requirements.

Sunak moved to reassure markets on Monday about the health of the UK financial system. The Prime Minister said: “Our banks are well capitalised, the liquidity is strong.

“I think the Bank of England Governor was right and the Chancellor [were] right to address this and make it clear that actually our banks are well capitalised and they don't have any concerns about systemic risk.”

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said European banks, including those in the UK, are not vulnerable to the same sort of interest rate crunch that sank SVB, adding that they do not anticipate any forced selling of bonds.

SVB’s collapse has not yet turned into a burst dam moment for the finance industry, but clear risks remain. Politicians and officials on both sides of the Atlantic must now anxiously wait to see if their interventions have done enough to prevent a flood.