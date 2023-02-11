Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News they are searching for two suspects after gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of a Walmart Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said around 2:28 p.m. they responded to reports of an active shooter at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. Upon investigation police were unable to locate any shooting victims or suspects.

According to onsite security, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and surveillance footage shows both of them fleeing on foot.

Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials did evaluate two customers who were having panic attacks. At this time there are no further injures.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb County police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: