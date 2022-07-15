Panic in the Kremlin. Why does Putin need volunteer battalions?

Read also: Russia digs in southern Ukraine, boosts “mobilization”, ISW report says

He is interested in killing not only as many Ukrainians as possible but also in eliminating his own population, which he turned into murderers in Ukraine.

By doing so Putin gets rid of witnesses of his war crime.

So the customer kills the killers after they completed (or failed to complete) the task. Putin's decision to form volunteer battalions shows more than just panic in his bunker.

It also confirms that in addition to the destruction of Ukraine, the Kremlin elders have in mind the destruction of what, in their opinion, carries a passionate charge that threatens their model of empire. And which (according to Moscow) can tear Russia apart from the inside.

Read also: Wartime land grabs tend to end badly for tyrants, historian warns

One of the ideologues of the war in Ukraine and Russian fascism in general, Putin's assistant Vladislav Surkov, quite frankly wrote about the disposal of one's own shit in the captured territories.

According to his confessions, the export of chaos to foreign territory is a common practice for Russia, which has survived solely thanks to the "relentless desire that goes beyond its own territory." And the Russian Empire itself "forgot a long time ago, and most likely, never knew how to survive in other ways."

So as long as Putin is alive, he will drive all these battalions of volunteers, prisoners, and combat nationals to the slaughter. He does not need them and they must be disposed of.

Read also: The danger of Putin getting desperate

This is a protracted war of attrition. Only high-precision weapons and the motivation of the Ukrainian people can accelerate the end of which can stop this export of chaos by Russia and restore Ukraine within the borders of 2014.