Panic Over Metals for EVs Goes All the Way to Automakers’ C-Suites

Danny Lee, David Stringer and Jacob Lorinc
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The merry-go-round of private meetings at an annual mining industry conference at Florida’s Hollywood Beach had a cast of new faces this year: auto sector executives increasingly anxious about surging prices and tighter supply of metals used in electric vehicle batteries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG were among automakers which sent senior staff to mingle with about 1,500 delegates at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, an event normally attended mainly by iron ore and aluminum producers. Their presence underscores the growing popularity of battery-powered cars, helped by a global push toward clean energy, which is estimated to require $10 trillion worth of metals through 2050, according to BloombergNEF.

Car producers “had room-to-room meetings with a lot of companies, like ourselves, trying to understand how to address their own supply chain,” said Trent Mell, an attendee and chief executive officer of Electra Battery Materials Corp., a Toronto-based developer of mining and refining projects. Auto companies have recently expanded their teams and are now filling rooms with specialists in metals like lithium — the metal that’s ubiquitous in electric car batteries — and manganese, or in battery recycling, he said. “Once you might have had one or two people dealing with raw materials procurement.”

Availability and costs of crucial battery materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel have been key concerns for years among EV makers trying to build out their electric lineups. The issue has gained more urgency in recent months due to rising competition to strike supply pacts with miners and project developers and by wild swings in raw material costs. The spot value of lithium consumption alone surged to about $35 billion in 2022, from $3 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Lithium “was a meaningful source of cost increase,” for Tesla in the final quarter of 2022, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in January. While a key lithium benchmark has tumbled almost a third this year, prices remain 590% higher than at the start of 2021.

Volvo Car AB, Nio Inc. and Jeep-maker Stellantis NV have also said they’re being affected by the impact of higher raw material prices, and some are looking for new deals with suppliers to tie-up potential sources of metals. Like others, EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc. is spending a lot of time examining potential new deal structures with suppliers, and this “could involve ownership positions” in mining assets, CEO RJ Scaringe said on a Feb. 28 earnings call.

General Motors Co. last year struck a prepayment deal for lithium, while Ford Motor Co. offered a loan to help fund a mine project.

“Investing in these raw materials provides a way for automakers to control margins along the supply chain and ensure they remain competitive,” said Andrew Miller, chief operating officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, an industry data provider. “Raw materials are now the largest cost driver for a battery.”

Automakers are also getting involved in the development of new mining projects.

GM added a $650 million stake in Lithium Americas Corp. to help deliver a mine in Nevada, and has considered buying an interest in Brazilian giant Vale SA’s base metals unit. Tesla, which is constructing a metal refinery in Corpus Cristi, Texas, has studied a takeover of miner Sigma Lithium Corp. The world’s No. 2 miner Rio Tinto Group is hunting for lithium deals, but expects to be outbid by car producers, CEO Jakob Stausholm said last month.

Car manufacturers are also putting more senior managers, rather than junior procurement executives, in charge of discussions over metals, according to Kent Masters, CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp., one of the world’s top lithium suppliers.

“It’s obviously become a more critical issue for OEMs,” Masters told the Florida conference, organized by Bank of Montreal. “We’ve been able to change the level at which we interact with those customers, and they’re investing significant amounts of money in electric vehicles.”

Read more: Musk Sees Lithium Refining Limitation as Tesla to Begin Output

Volkswagen AG has pledged to boost cooperation with Canada’s mining sector, formed a joint venture with Belgium-based materials supplier Umicore SA and has a deal with would-be lithium supplier Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. which aims to develop an operation in Germany.

VW is “sounding out the market” and is in talks with “many potential partners” on strategic raw materials, according to a spokesperson. “Various instruments are possible, from long-term agreements to streaming deals and equity investments,” the person said. Hedging of commodities prices is likely an important tool to cope with rising raw material costs, according to the group’s CFO Arno Antlitz.

About $265.5 billion has been invested in developing EVs since 2018 but only $40 billion on raw materials, according to Battery Materials Review, which tracks investment in the sector.

Even so, some said moves by car manufacturers to buy directly into metals could be doomed by their lack of expertise in mining and dismal record on acquisitions, according to Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of commodities.

“It always ends in tears,” he told Bloomberg Radio. “It requires an expertise that is very different than producing cars.”

--With assistance from Yvonne Yue Li, Monica Raymunt, Annie Lee, Mark Burton and Keith Naughton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, Salesforce: The battle between efficiency and growth in tech

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down Friday’s ‘Morning Brief’, which highlights the battle between efficiency and growth across the tech industry.

  • Nashville Predators re-sign defenseman Dante Fabbro, goalie Kevin Lankinen to 1-year deals

    Nashville Predators re-sign defenseman Dante Fabbro, goalie Kevin Lankinen to 1-year deals

  • March Madness bracket 2023: Vote for area's best beer, basketball rankings-style

    Each Friday in March, vote for your favorite Treasure Coast craft brewer until we have a final bracket winner!

  • Returns At Privasia Technology Berhad (KLSE:PRIVA) Are On The Way Up

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Tesla and BYD Are Beating Their EV Rivals in China, Data Show

    China Passenger Car Association figures show Elon Musk's company built 74,402 vehicles in the country last month, nearly one-third more than a year ago.

  • Colombian Oil Field Kidnapping Ends as Dozens of Hostages Freed

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of police and oil workers taken hostage after protesters stormed a field operated by China’s Sinochem Group have been released, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Mill

  • Ripple’s CEO Expects a Decision on SEC Suit Over XRP This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Garlinghouse said the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit against his crypto payments company, Ripple Labs Inc., is “going to be pivotal for the whole industry” and that he expects a decision on the case this year. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn i

  • Tesla stock rebounds after slight dip following investor day, ‘Master Plan 3’ outlook

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Tesla's Investor Day and the stock's movement since.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla With ETFs?

    Though Tesla has big growth plans for near future, the company's Investor Day did not reveal much details about that plan. Shares slumped. This could be a buying point with Tesla-Heavy ETFs.

  • Research Firm Sees Retail Investors Bailing on Tesla's Stock

    Vanda Research, which tracks investment flows from retail investors, says Tesla's first-ever investor day may trigger a shift in their positive sentiment toward the company's stock.

  • 1964 Oldsmobile Jetstar Shows It’s Midsize Engineering

    Safety was certainly not this car’s best quality.

  • ‘Psychological safety’ or a ‘culture of fear’: Here are the gains these corporate culture ETFs have seen so far this year

    Human capital is a factor that can be scored to potentially drive gains in the stock market, according to Harbor Capital Advisors.

  • ‘We Love Trump’: Hecklers Berate Nikki Haley at CPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was met with chants of “We love Trump” and other jeers from supporters of the former president after she finished her speech to a gathering of influential conservatives. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Crashes on Wall Street

    The Californian firm is in great difficulty. Most of its crypto clients have left, after it announced that it had to review the books with its auditors.

  • SEC’s Gensler Steps Up Warnings to Money Managers on Everything From AI to Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler is stepping up warnings to asset managers about their use of predictive data analytics and how they work with digital-asset firms. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.The

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • China Plans to Inject $1.9 Billion Into Top Memory Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- China has pledged to invest an additional $1.9 billion in the country’s biggest maker of memory chips, a deal that may herald a renewed influx of government capital into an industry hemmed in by US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom

  • India Is Buying Russian Oil Below the Western Price Cap, Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will continue to discuss India’s purchases of Russian oil with government officials but is satisfied so far that New Delhi is buying the crude well below a western price cap, senior State Department officials told reporters on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersTycoon Derip

  • DeSantis, addressing top donors, chastises Republicans who act like ‘potted plants’ in ‘woke ideology’ fight

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing Republicans he says are acting like “potted plants” in the political and culture-wars battle against mainstream media and the Left.

  • Amazon delays construction of second phase of Virginia headquarters

    Metropolitan Park or Met Park - is due to be completed in June and will have a capacity of 14,000 employees. Amazon had earlier said the Virginia headquarters, a multi-year investment dubbed 'HQ2', would create 25,000 jobs. John Schoettler, Amazon's real estate chief, said in a statement on Friday the company was pushing out the date for groundbreaking of PenPlace, the second phase of the northern Virginia campus.