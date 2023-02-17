'Panic throughout the city': Possible meteorite rocks Texas region as officials investigate

107
Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Authorities are investigating after a suspected meteorite hit south Texas this week and people in the area reported an explosion that shook their homes.

Cesar Torres, chief of police in Mission, Texas, told reporters Thursday that on Wednesday evening, officials were inundated with calls describing a large explosion and homes shaking about 5:30 p.m. CST. Mission is located in south Texas near the border with Mexico.

“It created panic throughout the city,” Torres said, explaining that other area law enforcement agencies received similar calls.

Torres told reporters there had been no reports of injuries or property damage as of Thursday morning. They have also not determined the site of any potential collision.

NASA in a statement to USA TODAY said its experts believe "the object was a meteoroid about two feet in diameter weighing about 1,000 pounds."

"The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with other naturally occurring meteorite falls," NASA said "Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event."

Rep Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, told reporters Thursday that “we are grateful that everyone is safe” and said her office has requested additional information from other federal officials, including NASA.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that federal officials informed his office that Houston Air Traffic Control “received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen.” Officials did not immediately confirm the point of impact in the area. McAllen, Texas, is about 6 miles west of Mission.

Weather: Nashville, Middle Tennessee brace for possible severe storms and isolated tornadoes

Thursday weather news: Band of winter weather forecast Colorado to Maine

The National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas, also shared on Twitter that a tool the agency uses to measure lightning detected a signal Wednesday evening “with no storms around” and said it was a “very good possibility” that something entered the atmosphere.

NASA explained that meteorites "cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public." They said in the Thursday statement that small asteroids enter the atmosphere above the United States "once or twice a year on average" and regularly send meteorites to the ground.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas: Meteorite rocks area near Mexico border, no injuries reported

Recommended Stories

  • Solar storm speeding toward Earth could affect radio, GPS signals on Friday

    A massive explosion was spotted on the sun on Wednesday, and now astronomers are keeping a close eye on how that may impact us here on Earth in the coming days.

  • Meteor rattles homes with sonic boom in South Texas

    A meteorite slammed into the ground in South Texas on Wednesday. Video from a home camera captured the boom and the birds reacting. Residents described windows rattling and an earthquake-like shake. Two pilots also reported sightings.

  • Meteor soared across Texas sky before residents below ‘heard the earth shake,’ cops say

    Residents in several towns reported hearing the loud explosion.

  • NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope uncovers never-before-seen details in Pandora’s Cluster

    A new image from James Webb Space Telescope is bringing never-before-seen details to a region of space studied by scientists for years.

  • Slovakia is not allowing German howitzers to cross border from Ukraine for repairs for several weeks

    Slovakia has been not allowing German-made weapons from Ukraine to enter its country, which are to be repaired there, for several weeks now. Source: Business Insider; European Pravda Details: In mid-December, Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), on behalf of the German Armed Forces, set up a repair centre near the Slovak city of Michalovce on the border with Ukraine to repair broken howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, or MARS systems.

  • Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin

    Deep snowpack has continued to accumulate and expand in California, the Great Basin and the Colorado River Basin, federal meteorologists reported Thursday. Following a series of severe storms that drenched the region earlier this winter, moderate systems with less moisture have yielded smaller but persistent gains, according to an update from the National Integrated Drought Information System…

  • First it was blood pressure medication. Now FDA eyes more drugs for cancer-causing chemical.

    Here's what the FDA is doing to protect consumers after drugs such as quinapril, Zantac and Metformin were recalled over chemicals linked to cancer.

  • Mexican teen leads Texas police on high-speed chase caught on camera: 'lenient consequences'

    Seven migrants bailed out a vehicle being driven by a 15-year-old Mexican national during a high-speed chase on Tuesday in Mission, Texas, law enforcement officials said.

  • We just got a fresh sign that Biden's plan to give millions of student-loan borrowers who fell behind on payments a shot at debt relief is working

    The New York Fed found that $34 billion in delinquent student loans have so far been marked as current thanks to Biden's "Fresh Start" plan.

  • Elusive Planet Nine could be surrounded by hot moons, and that's how we'd find it

    The mysterious Planet Nine may have up to 20 moons that could be superheated by the hypothetical planet's gravitational pull, making them easy to spot.

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • Kona Low blasts Hawaii with snow, flooding rain as Kilauea spews lava

    Parts of the Hawaiian Islands may look more like a winter wonderland, while other areas of the state see flooding rains thanks to a storm system known as a Kona Low.

  • New satellite photos show surface cracks from devastating Turkey earthquake

    Earth-observation satellites continue to assess the vast damage in Turkey and Syria caused by the devastating series of earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

  • Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years

    The recent discovery of a sunken speedboat turned out to be a treasure for an Arizona couple.

  • Da Vinci understood key aspect of gravity centuries before Einstein, lost sketches reveal

    Sketches found inside Leonardo da Vinci's sketchbooks, show that he had already grasped the essence of Einstein’s 1907 ‘Equivalence Principle’ centuries before the physicist.

  • Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

    A blast of winter weather is forecast for the Chicago area Thursday, with northern suburbs expecting to get several inches of snow.

  • Severe weather to impact regions from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

    Severe weather will threaten large regions of the U.S. stretching across the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, bringing the potential for tornadoes and large hail.

  • Temperature roller coaster: February reality check to replace springlike warmth in East before next warmup

    After a week of a divided weather pattern between springlike warmth in the East and cold air in the West, a temperature roller coaster is expected heading into the weekend as a cold front provides a brief February reality check across the eastern U.S.

  • 58 million Americans across 20 states on alert for severe weather

    At least 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and a threat for tornadoes from Colorado to Alabama through Thursday. A tornado watch was issued Thursday morning for parts of Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee, including Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Paducah, Kentucky. A new tornado watch was issued for parts of Mississippi, including Jackson, Meridian and Hattiesburg, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. local time.

  • Cold snap brings record low temperatures to some Southern California cities

    Thursday morning brought some record-breaking cold temperatures across Southern California, from Lancaster to Oceanside.