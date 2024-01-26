Panicked Brian Laundrie Called His Parents 20 Times After Killing Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie called his parents 20 times in the two days after he murdered his fiancée Gabby Petito, according to fresh deposition details obtained by the Daily Mail. In the hours after killing Petito, Laundrie repeatedly dialed his parents in a frenzy, telling them that his fiancée was “gone” and that he needed a lawyer. It was a radical shift in his behavior toward his parents; he had only contacted them by phone a handful of times in the months prior. During the couple’s 2021 road trip, Laundrie strangled Petito after an argument and left her body at a campground before returning home, authorities said. When her case caught national attention and the search intensified, Laundrie briefly disappeared before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his parents’ home.

