Panicking central banks risk creating another financial meltdown

It is hard not to be alarmed by the sharp hikes in long term interest rates around the world recently, including in Britain, where the rises under Liz Truss’s brief government look modest by comparison.

It is astonishing that the world has gone from virtually zero interest rates a few years ago to rates of 5pc or more today and the latest expectation that central banks will keep them there for some time even as inflation continues to fall. This is presented as central banks “making sure” that inflation is well and truly stamped on.

This monetary volatility is a far cry from the central aim of monetary policy – which is to keep inflation and the economy stable in the face of supply and demand shocks. Central banks around the developed world from the end of the 1980s either got independence to set monetary policy or had de facto independence formally recognised, with the explicit objective of creating such stability.

However, since the Covid crisis, they have failed to do so. They created a massive monetary expansion and ensuing inflation as supply bottlenecks and the Ukraine war caused commodity shortages. Interest rates were driven to zero by these policies, causing widespread capital misallocation at this zero price.

As the resulting inflation took off, they were slow to reverse these expansionary policies, and then belatedly reversed into sharp rises in interest rates, apparently in panic at their loss of credibility. And here we are, with them continuing to panic and threatening the continuation of these high rates.

Yet the growth of money and credit is now turning negative month on month, with year on year growth down to zero.This account of events applies, with some differences in the percentages, across most developed economies, including the US, the EU and the UK. What policy conclusions should we draw for today from the mess we are in?

The first must be to stop this monetary overkill, fed by central bank panic and insecurity. Inflation is now falling steadily as a result of sharp monetary tightening that has caused money supply growth to go into reverse. Central banks are focusing on signs of market vigour – in some parts of the labour market, for instance – as if this is a harbinger of more inflation.

It is not; inflation resulted from those past policies and wages were driven by that inflation, in a process of pure catch-up on the unexpected inflation spike. They are not themselves the cause of inflation. As inflation comes down, wage increases will respond to that expectation and come down too. Some policymakers talk of expectations extrapolating the past, but the data strongly rejects any such theory. So central banks should calm down and respect the evidence that inflation responds to prior monetary expansion.

Failure to do this risks provoking another financial crisis. Financial institutions are nursing large capital losses on their bond holdings; and, much as with subprime mortgages in 2008, it is impossible to know where this could blow up the financial system. Several smaller banks and one large one, Credit Suisse, have already collapsed.

Both monetary analysis and commonsense caution should lead central banks to ease off the ferocity of their current approach. We can then return sooner to a stable low inflation rate and a recovering economy. Central banks would resume that task, having learnt the lessons from their massive mistakes of the recent past. There is no political appetite to go back on their independence at this point. But more mistakes along these lines could well create one.

There are other takeaways from the policy errors of not just the Covid episode but also the period since 2008. Near-zero interest rates began after the crisis, as the job of stimulating recovery was largely passed to central banks while governments retrenched after large bailouts.

At the same time, regulation on banks was sharply tightened. The result was that central banks printed money, driving rates down close to zero, but failed to stimulate bank lending. So the recovery was weak and inflation low, encouraging yet more money printing, which eventually pushed interest rates to zero even on the longest maturities. Meanwhile, productivity growth collapsed across the OECD.

There would have been a healthier recovery had governments supported demand and bank regulation been postponed to a much later date. Governments should also have pursued growth policies. Instead, the OECD concocted a plan to raise corporation tax rates, putting a floor, yet to be fixed, beneath them.

Another major lesson, therefore, is that government fiscal policy plays an important role in the economy, in demand management and in keeping tax low and friendly to entrepreneurs. And regulation should be cautious, focus on long term stability, and not aggravate the business cycle.

Had this been done after the 2008 crisis, interest rates would not have gone to zero, with all the damage done to capitalism by the availability of free capital. After all, why raise the productivity of capital if it is free? Further, large, dominant firms get the advantage as small firms cannot borrow at zero rates; so monopoly thrives.

Unfortunately, the consensus holds that fiscal policy should be stopped by short-sighted “fiscal rules”, which were set out in the UK by George Osborne. These helped push interest rates to zero, while the Government embarked on cuts to infrastructure and core public services, abandoning the plans for lower, flatter tax rates that had been under discussion.

We are now learning the hard way that such policies drive growth lower. Ironically, this in turn undermines long run fiscal prospects as revenues stall with the economy flatlining. This Government still has the chance to learn from these mistakes, and the Bank of England can quickly retreat from overkill towards renewed monetary stability. Mistakes are human; but we are adaptable and can learn. So can policymakers.

Patrick Minford is professor of applied economics at Cardiff University

