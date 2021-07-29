Panola County man charged with Oxford burglary

Jul. 29—OXFORD — A man found passed out behind an apartment building has been charged with car burglary.

Oxford police responded to The Greens apartments on the west side of town July 25 around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a male who was found unconscious behind a building. The male was later identified to be Jonathan Turner, 23, of Pope.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that someone had broken into a vehicle. Turner was charged with auto burglary with additional charges pending.

He was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

