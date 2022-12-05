Panola County parents charged with capital murder in death of child, Sheriff says

Two parents in Panola County have been charged with capital murder in the death of a child, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX13 on Monday.

Sources told FOX13 that Kevin and Jana Bruce are the parents of a child who was killed April 30.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the child’s age.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the autopsy report and “some other things” before moving forward the charges.

