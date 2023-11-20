Panorama City man arrested with hundreds of pills, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, gun: VCSO

A Panorama City man has been arrested for allegedly possessing hundreds of narcotic pills, including some containing fentanyl.

Albert Eklund, 41, was selling drugs out of his Panorama City apartment, including to Ventura County residents, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities raided that apartment in the 14000 block of Lanark Street in the early hours of Nov. 9, where they found “a loaded handgun, 82 grams of fentanyl, 137 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of heroin, 1500 amphetamine pills, 70 counterfeit fentanyl pills, PCP laced cigarettes and several hundred other pharmaceutical pills,” officials said.

Eklund faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

As of Monday, Eklund had been released from custody on bail, which the VCSO initially said was set at $100,000.

He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2024.

