Panoro Minerals Continues Delineating New Mineralization at Humamantata Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) ("Panoro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress and results from ongoing exploration activities at the Humamantata Project in Southern Peru.



Targets 2 and 4

Mapping and geochemistry have identified a corridor of copper anomalies along 2.5km of strike located towards the centre of Panoro’s mineral concession block and crossing equidistant to the hydrothermal breccias hosting high silver values, in the areas denominated Targets 2 and 4, see Figure. The corridor extends in almost the north-south direction and includes evidence of copper-gold skarn and porphyry mineralization. Grades from the sampling program are summarized in the table below.

Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(g/t) Mineralization 0.49 to 1.90 0.13 to 0.31 0.3 to 0.7 2 to 20 Skarn 0.04 to 0.93 0.01 to 0.12 0.2 to 12.8 1 to 470 Quartz Stockwork

The skarn has been mapped interlayered with marble layers into the limestones of the Ferrobamba formation, and is composed of garnet andradite with chalcopyrite, minor pyrite and copper oxides, with the referential rock sampling reporting grades of up to 1.9% Cu, 0.31 Au g/t. The skarn is placed in the bottom of the valley and is within 100 m to 500 m of the hydrothermal breccias #6, #7 to the south and #8, #9 and #18 to the east and north. The hydrothermal breccias host high silver grades associated with argentojarosite, beidellite, high silicification and intermedium argillization alterations (see press release dated October 27, 2020). The Skarn evidence next to the epithermal environment is important since it represents the nearest to the porphyry environment level and together with the geophysics information will guide the drill targeting.

Other copper anomalies inside the corridor are related to quartz stockworks veinlets of local distribution, hosted by sandstones of the Hualhuani formation and inside and near the contacts with the tonalite intrusives, where the rock chip sampling identified grades up to 0.93% Cu. The mineralization into the quartz veinlets varies from iron and copper oxides, to boxworks with relicts of pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite.

Story continues

The Copper mineralization in Targets 2 and 4 are new additions to the known areas of mineralization outlined in the Company’s press release dated October 27, 2020, and together with porphyry identified in Target 1 and the multiple hydrothermal Breccias form a 3.6 km long trend in the north-south orientation.

Panoro has also completed a geophysical survey program including, Induced Polarization and Magnetics. The results from these surveys are currently being analysed and combined with the geological survey information to define the proposed first stage of exploration drilling scheduled for early 2021. The permitting program has advanced and all permits are expected to be approved in early 2021.

Target 1 Porphyry Mineralization

The completed geophysical surveys are indicating potential continuity of the porphyry identified in Target 1. The Porphyry mineralization coincides with low magnetics anomaly resulting from alteration and is coincident with midrange chargeability, with a high chargeability increase over the area of propylic alterations. The geophysical anomalies are consistent down to 400 m depth.

Panoro Minerals is completing the permitting process for a proposed drilling program to test the porphyry and breccia mineralized zones. The exploration program is planned to commence in early 2021. The exploration work is fully funded by JOGMEC within the Joint Venture agreement completed in 2018.

“Panoro Minerals continues its diligent work in conjunction with our partner JOGMEC, to delineate the mineralized zones at the Humamantata Project. The scale of the porphyry mineralization, together with the abundant mineralized Breccia zones and the skarn mineralization look very promising. The geophysical anomalies together with the mapping and geochemistry work will provide solid information to complete the exploration drilling in 2021. The project is strategically located with multiple operating open pit copper mines in the regions

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project and its Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Projects located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

Panoro has completed strategic partnerships at four of its projects:

Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals at the Cotabambas Project; Joint Venture with JOGMEC at the Humamantata Project; Sale to Hudbay Minerals of the Kusiorcco Project for cash and NSR royalty; and Sale to Mintania of the Cochasayhuas Project for cash and NSR royalty.

These partnerships would provide, if all received, US$ 15.5 million of funding to Panoro from 2020 to 2024, not including the potential NSR royalties from the Kusiorcco and Cochasayhuas Projects.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company is focused on delineating the growth potential while optimizing the project economics. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 has identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq

% Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag







Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo







Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 0.38 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 0.29 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag

Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25 : 1 1.38 : 1 Before

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual Average Payable

Metals











Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

