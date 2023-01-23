Is Pansar Berhad's (KLSE:PANSAR) Recent Performance Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Pansar Berhad (KLSE:PANSAR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.4%. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Pansar Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pansar Berhad is:

1.3% = RM3.9m ÷ RM301m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Pansar Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

As you can see, Pansar Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.7%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 6.6% seen by Pansar Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Pansar Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 14% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Pansar Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pansar Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pansar Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (that is, it is retaining 35% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Pansar Berhad.

Moreover, Pansar Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Pansar Berhad. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Pansar Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

