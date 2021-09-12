Pantera Capital’s Crypto Fund Has Raised $369M Since July

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Pantera Capital has raised $369M from 107 investors for its new blockchain fund, which was disclosed on Friday 10 September in regulatory filings, and is leaving the fund open indefinitely.

$369M in latest blockchain fund

Pantera Capital has raised $369M for its latest blockchain fund, disclosed in regulatory filings on Friday, 10 September 2021. A blockchain fund is used to invest in companies involved with the transformation of business applications through blockchain innovation, or to invest in futures and options tied to the performance of other cryptocurrencies. Pantera’s announcement comes amidst other venture capital firms’ announcements of substantial funds, intended for crypto-investments, including a $2.2B from a16z, announced in June 2021. A16z, by American venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has previously successfully invested in crypto exchange, Coinbase, using a crypto-investment fund. Pantera’s fund will remain open indefinitely, since it has not yet reached its goal of $600M, set in May 2021.

Pantera Capital’s investment model

Pantera Capital is self-described as the first United States Institutional Asset Manager, holding $4.7B in assets under management, on August 31, according to an investor deck. It invests funds in startup equity, early stage protocol tokens, and other more well-known assets, such as bitcoin. Startup equity refers to an ownership of the percentage of the startup. Investing in early stage protocol tokens involves meeting with protocol developers when they have a new idea, investing in the project, and then helping them to grow until they become public. Pantera has invested in companies such as Balancer, and Pintu, an Indonesian exchange.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are You Taking Advantage of the Current ‘Tax Holiday’?

    The tax picture is scheduled to change in the not-too-distant future, so now is a good time to make some moves to capitalize.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock

    Justin Mirro, Director at Quantumscape (NYSE:QS), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mirro sold 20,000 shares of Quantumscape at a price of $22.17 per share. The total transaction amounted to $443,386. Following the transaction, Mirro still owns 4,930,000 shares of Quantumscape worth $107,411,388. Quantumscape shares are trading up 1.86% at $21.79 at the ti

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.