Pantera Capital says more crypto meltdowns likely

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

The U.S. Federal Reserve has created a “self-inflicted disaster” with its “twin policy errors,” Pantera Capital’s chief executive officer Dan Morehead said.

See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty

Fast facts

  • Keeping overnight rates too low for too long was a mistake that the Fed is now beginning to slowly correct, Morehead said.

  • Not reducing their massive bond holdings in “any meaningful way” is the “more destructive” of the two policy errors, he said.

  • The Fed has bought government and mortgage bonds equaling over 200% of all mortgage lending in the U.S. in the past two years, Morehead said.

  • That has led markets to be overvalued by US$15 trillion relative to the 50-year average real rate, he said.

  • “I’m very concerned that the Fed doesn’t seem to have any sense of what is causing inflation — their own manipulation of the mortgage market,” Morehead said.

  • As the Fed starts to unwind, it will drain excess liquidity in the market, leading to asset prices correcting, he said.

  • Meanwhile, in crypto, “the cascading collapse of major projects exposed the incredible amount of excess leverage in the system,” Morehead said.

  • That could lead to a few more “major meltdowns” in crypto in the next month or two as every “bankrupt leveraged entity leaves a string of problems for their counterparties,” he said.

  • “Once it’s very clear that the market’s bottomed, then it will make sense to rotate out of Bitcoin back into higher risk, higher reward alts (alternative investments),” Morehead said.

See related article: Wall Street seems to sense opportunity in distressed crypto markets

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Hart Is Diving Into the NFT and Metaverse Pool

    Kevin Hart is the latest celeb hopping on the NFT bandwagon. The popular actor-comedian-entrepreneur is looking to extend his brand to fans who get excited about non-fungible tokens — and he’s angling to make some extra bucks, too. Hart will plant his flag in the Web3 metaverse starting with next month’s premiere of Roku original […]

  • US Infrastructure Law’s Reporting Requirements for Crypto Brokers Likely to Face Delay

    Hotly-debated reporting requirements for crypto exchanges and brokers included in U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure law could face a major delay.

  • Crypto, Private Equity, and Venture Capital, All Belong in Endowment Portfolios

    Amy Fells, who recently completed her first year running Northwestern University’s endowment, has been trimming its equity holdings.

  • Grayscale Investments Suing SEC After Its Bitcoin ETF Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingChief Executive Of

  • U.S. SEC rejects Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF

    The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposal to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Grayscale, one of the world's biggest digital asset managers, on the NYSE Arca exchange. Grayscale responded with a legal challenge to the decision, the latest in a series of rejections of proposals for U.S. listings of spot bitcoin ETFs over the past year. The proposal to list the ETF did not meet the standard designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/rules/sro/nysearca/2022/34-95180.pdf.

  • MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor buy more Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy chief executive Michael Saylor announced via Twitter an additional purchase of 480 Bitcoins (BTC) for roughly US$10 million, as the company remains steadfast on its Bitcoin strategy after speculation of a margin call on a US$205 million loan. See related article: MicroStrategy, crypto firm shares plunge with Bitcoin’s freefall Fast facts MicroStrategy, a business […]

  • A Crypto Winter Is Setting In. Why the Outlook Is Different This Time.

    As June draws to a close, Bitcoin is down 56% since the start of the year, far outstripping the losses in the S&P 500.

  • Gold ends lower as strength in the U.S. dollar helps pull prices to a more than 2-week low

    Gold futures end lower on Wednesday, with strength in the U.S. dollar contributing to a fall in prices for the precious metal to their lowest in more than two weeks. Silver prices also finished the session at a nearly one-year low.

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • Cypherpunk dumps Bitcoin and Ether to avoid more drawdowns

    Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. has liquidated all of its Bitcoin and Ethereum treasury holdings, the Canadian investment firm said on Tuesday. See related article: Warnings on crypto, Bitcoin have materialized, says central bank body BIS Fast facts “In the interest of all shareholders, the company transitioned its treasury to cash,” said Moe Adham, investment chief at […]

  • More Crypto ‘Meltdowns’ to Come Thanks to Fed Mistakes, Pantera’s Morehead Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has for too long made grievous mistakes, and the repercussions are now reverberating in the crypto world, where there’s likely to be more “major meltdowns” to come.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThat’s

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • Disney Theme Parks May Make It Easier To Park Hop

    Frequent visitors of Disney World know that seeing all the different parks will take both time and money. Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Magic Kingdom Park and Epcot sit on over 43 square miles of land and it usually takes those who want to see them all in one trip at least five days. Over the years, Disney has experimented with several different park-hopping programs but temporarily suspended them all when it first emerged from a three-month closure due to the pandemic.

  • Bitcoin could experience a ‘final washout’ decline before reaching a bottom of $13,000, this technical analyst says

    Bitcoin is struggling to hold above the psychological level of $20,000, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average strives to hold its gains on Wednesday.

  • Carnival Traders Are Voting With Their Feet

    A fundamental analyst at a major sell side firm cut their price target on cruise line operator Carnival Corp to $7 and made a bearish case for the stock going to $0 (zero). The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline for the past 12 months telling us that sellers of CCL have been more aggressive than buyers. The weekly OBV line is bearish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • What’s next for the stock market after the worst 1st half since 1970? Here’s the history.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 on track for its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

    The crypto industry is currently undergoing a truth test that will determine which projects are viable

  • A Recession Could Be Coming. Here's How Dave Ramsey Suggests You Prepare

    Many financial experts are warning of an impending recession and there's reason to be concerned. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and projecting higher unemployment rates, along with continuing inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, there's a very real possibility to suspect an economic downturn is coming. Unfortunately, your own finances could be adversely affected if the economy enters a recession.

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.