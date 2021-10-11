Pantera CEO Says Bitcoin ETF May Fail to Spark Rally

Josh Fineman
·2 min read

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead cautioned, in contrast to many crypto bulls, that the approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) may not lead to a rally for the cryptocurrency.

“Will someone please remind the day before the bitcoin ETF officially launches?” Morehead wrote in an investor letter on Oct. 6. “I might want to take some chips off the table.”

Morehead pointed out that the Wall Street adage of “buy the rumor, sell the fact” is currently playing out in the crypto industry. He highlighted how bitcoin rallied over 2,400% before the day bitcoin futures were listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 2017, followed by an 83% bear market .

This year, the bitcoin market rose 822% coming into the day of Coinbase’s Nasdaq listing, peaking at $64,863 that day and then starting a 53% bear-market slump, Morehead wrote.

Morehead’s comments come after analysts and investors recently attributed the rally in bitcoin to speculation the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon approve a bitcoin ETF. The SEC last week approved the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, which aims to provide investors with exposure to publicly traded companies with exposure to bitcoin.

Many in the crypto community have speculated that, despite delays, the approval of a bitcoin ETF could happen by the end of the month. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has also repeatedly suggested that he is not opposed to the idea of a futures-based bitcoin ETF like those proposed by Valkyrie and BlockFi, which filed for a bitcoin futures ETF on Friday.

Morehead, whose Pantera Capital crypto fund had $4.7 billion in assets under management as of August, also argues in the letter that bitcoin is now in a bull market.

“We had a period of temporary insanity – where Chinese mining bans were thought to be negative and a few people had blockchain ESG upside down – and now we’re in a new bull market,” Morehead wrote.

Morehead has argued that bitcoin price swings will moderate as the cryptocurrency gains broader institutional acceptance, predicting that future bear markets will be shallower than in the past.

”Unfortunately, there’s no free lunch,” Morehead wrote. “The flip side is we probably won’t see any more of the 100x-in-a-year rallies either.”







Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021

    Cryptocurrencies remain some of the hottest assets on the market, and that’s unlikely to change. They are one of the most discussed, most volatile, most sought-after and (in some cases) most valuable asset classes. Countless pixels have been spilled on … Continue reading → The post Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Energy producers were getting a boost from the run up in prices for crude. Occidental Petroleum rose 1.9% in opening trading, Devon Energy gained 0.8%, Hess climbed 2% and Phillips 66 added 1.3%. Bitcoin prices are also gaining, and stocks in the crypto ecosystem were reaping gains.

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".

  • Kentucky starter Octavious Oxendine out for the season with lower-body injury

    Oxendine started Kentucky’s last three games and had two sacks against LSU.

  • Bitcoin Strong Odds In Play Amid Overbought Signal

    Apart from Bitcoin hitting near-term overbought levels, the past few days have seen a slight increase in spot exchange reserves as short-term investors began to take profit. It is a cautious signal for the near term, but reserve levels remain low.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.