Pantera Joins $3.7M Round for Solana Lending Protocol Hedge

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Interest-free lending protocol Hedge said Tuesday it raised $3.7 million in a seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Pantera Capital and other investors.

The project is planning for a public launch during the second quarter of this year as decentralized finance (DeFi) on Solana eclipses $6.7 billion in total value locked (TVL).

“Currently, there is a huge opportunity in the Solana ecosystem because 80% of Solana is not locked in DeFi," Hedge co-founder and CEO Sebastian Grubb said in a statement. “With Hedge we’re really trying to upgrade the whole Solana DeFi ecosystem. We want to help users unlock more liquidity and better leverage their assets without having to exit their positions.”

Hedge offers interest-free loans that provide users with instant liquidity without creating a taxable event with ongoing interest payments. Users can deposit and borrow against their Solana (SOL) tokens, and Hedge provides the loans in USH, its dollar-pegged stablecoin.

On the collateral front, the loans can have up to 90% loan-to-value (LTV), a ratio between the loan amount and the value of the collateral.

Read more: Pantera Capital Set to Close $1.3B Blockchain Fund

New York-based Hedge was founded by former Google project manager Grubb and Work.com founder Chris Coudron.

Other participants in the funding round included Pantera Capital, DCM, Solana Ventures and Shima Capital, among others. The new funding will help Hedge expand its team and make its liquidity vaults available to the general public this quarter.

“Liquidity is a common pain point for Web 3 users, but Hedge is simplifying access to liquidity, lowering barriers for both new and veteran users,” said Pantera partner Paul Veradittakit in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Startups Bring In Billions Even With Lofty Valuations, For Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors drawn to cryptocurrency startups are doing a lot of double-takes these days.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsThe industry continues to draw venture capital even amid broad market angst, luring

  • NASA doctor is 'holoported' to the Space Station for first time

    Talking ‘holograms’ are a staple of science fiction films such as Star Wars - but a NASA doctor has just ‘holoported’ onto the Space Station for the first time ever.

  • Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now

    Bank stocks have been under pressure since the start of this year.

  • Elon Musk Hints At Tender Offer, Board Elimination In Latest Twitter Drama Twist; Stock Jumps

    Elon Musk's weekend Tweets suggest another U-turn in the billionaire's Twitter takeover strategy.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? This Crypto Could Hit $1 Million by 2030

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors have been hit with big losses over the last six months. Despite that setback, Shiba Inu still boasts over a million holders, and many investors are hoping that burn projects and other catalysts can reenergize its price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a great place to start.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Florida homeowners are facing property rate insurance hikes. Here’s why

    Homeowners across Florida have been facing large property rate insurance increases, and some are even losing coverage altogether.

  • King of the ‘Lunatics’ Becomes Bitcoin’s Most-Watched Whale

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, when Do Kwon was just a little-known startup founder with grand ambitions of bringing free internet to all, he noticed his research on distributed networks kept bringing up stuff on Bitcoin and Ethereum.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopil

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Retirees: Here’s How to Pay for 5 Common Expenses and Cut Your Taxes While Doing It

    With tax planning still fresh on the minds of many retirees following the tax deadline, here are five tax-savvy ways to pay for expenses throughout the year that could save hundreds or thousands of dollars in taxes.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsPutin signed o

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a

  • Taiwan says COVID vaccine talks held up on China sales deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Talks on Taiwan buying the child version of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have stalled as Pfizer does not have the right to sell it and BioNTech and its Chinese partner do not make it, a Taiwanese minister said on Monday. The sales rights for the vaccine in Greater China, including Taiwan, belong to BioNTech and its Chinese sales agent, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • Twitter Bid: Musk and Dorsey Form Unexpected Alliance

    Two billionaires who admire each other have launched separate attacks against the board of Twitter. One of them co-founded the site. The other wants to buy it.