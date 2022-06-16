Panther Island Oktoberfest permit conflict recounted in lawsuit against water district

In this lawsuit, acrimony overflows from a beer stein.

Conflict that appears to be connected to the financial entanglements and the branding of an Oktoberfest event in the Panther Island area in Fort Worth this week led a former Tarrant Regional Water District project coordinator to file a lawsuit against her former employer.

The district in March issued a permit to Shanna Granger that allowed her to rent a structure known as the shack to be used in late September for the German cultural celebration. The water district on Thursday withdrew the permit and had telegraphed its plans earlier this month.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in 48th District Court in Tarrant County, sought a temporary restraining order to require that the water district restore the permit. Judge Chris Taylor on Tuesday denied the order application.

Granger is the wife of JD Granger, who in April stepped down from his 16-year role as head of the Panther Island/Central City project. The district signed a six-month, $72,000 consulting contract with JD Granger.

The district’s board adopted in October 2021 a new policy on nepotism that prohibits employees from directly supervising relatives. Granger had been his wife’s direct supervisor before she left the district the following month.

A water district representative suggested on Thursday to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it may have a response to the claims in the lawsuit on Friday.

From 2014 to 2019, the district-affiliated Trinity River Vision Authority produced Oktoberfest Fort Worth under Shanna Granger’s management, according to the lawsuit.

No Oktoberfest event took place in 2020 because to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in September under Shanna Granger and was funded by the district’s recreation allotment.

As she neared her departure, Granger told district management that she planned to privately produce an Oktoberfest this year. She created a business, Prost Production, LLC.

Water District General Manager Dan Buhman called Shanna Granger in May and said that TRWD was considering rescinding the permit because of concerns that the event would appear too much like the Oktoberfest that TRWD produced last year, according to the lawsuit.

Story continues

Shanna Granger changed the event name and hired a firm to create new event branding, including a different logo.

Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. also called Shanna Granger in May. The district had asked him to propose an arrangement in which DFWI would own and produce an Oktoberfest celebration at the shack, Taft said, according to the lawsuit. He proposed that the district would rescind Shanna Granger’s permit and issue a separate event permit to DFWI. Taft would hire Granger as a contractor to execute the event.

Shanna Granger suggested that DFWI serve as a presenting sponsor while her company maintained ownership of the event.

The district last week notified Shanna Granger that her permit would be terminated for “reasons relating to [TRWD]’s function as a Water Control and Improvement District.”

The defendants in the lawsuit are the water district; its board president, Leah King; its vice president, James Hill; and board member Mary Kelleher.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, violation of the open meetings act and tortious Interference with an existing contract and prospective business relations.