Panther Paws in the City

Dec. 1—Members of the Permian Panther Paws are in New York City this week. One of the highlights of their trip was performing as the pre-show entertainment at the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular.

Before that performance, the Paws had the opportunity to take a dance class from the two of the Rockettes. They learned part of the Rockette's routine from March of the Tin Soldier, and they also got to show off their dance to the instructors. Twenty-three are led by Panther Paws instructors Kristen Carter, Kayla Garza, and Courtney Branscum.

Download and view the video here: https://we.tl/t-OeqCuW6LdX