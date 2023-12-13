The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by state police for second time in 3 months

An Oakland bar just steps from the University of Pittsburgh’s campus was raided by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night.

According to a post on their Instagram page, The Panther Pit was raided for the second time in three months.

>> The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by law enforcement for compliance check

“As many of you may know we got raided yesterday because the state police think we charge for drinks. WE DO NOT CHARGE FOR DRINKS. We apologize for any inconvenience and emotional distress. However our customers safety and happiness is our most number 1 goal,” the post said in part.

Back in September, the bar was raided by officers with the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement who performed a compliance check.

The bar was also shut down in February, not because of any liquor law violations, but by the Allegheny County Health Department.

They had two “medium risk” citations, saying the bar had leaking sewage pipes, didn’t have soap for bartenders to wash hands on any of the three bar floors, had damaged floors and ceilings, and had a strong sewer gas smell.

The Instagram post said the bar will be back open on Thursday, Dec. 14.

