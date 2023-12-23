Panther students stay busy during the holiday season

Dec. 22—From the high school down to kindergarten, when Franklin Regional students aren't busy studying, they found plenty of ways to get into the spirit of the holidays.

The FR Thespians Club hosted a senior breakfast as part of its run of "A Christmas Carol" performances, eighth grade art club students recreated wooden cut-out Christmas carolers and a snowman for Rizzo's Italian Market Place as part of a community service project, and the FR Caring Club hosted a "Photos with Frosty" session for elementary students.

