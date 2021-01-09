The Panthers’ first two games are postponed. Practice plans are changing as a result

Jordan McPherson

The Florida Panthers’ 2021 schedule is already changing before the puck dropped for the first time in a live game. Their first two scheduled games of the season against the Dallas Stars, originally set for Thursday and Friday at the BB&T Center, have been postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Stars organization. According to the NHL, six Dallas players and two staff members tested positive.

So what does that mean for the Panthers’ practice schedule with Opening Night pushed back three days?

“It changes,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said.

No plan is set in stone yet, but Quenneville floated the possibility of the Panthers having a second formal scrimmage prior to their new season opener on Jan. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Also, with seven more days of practice instead of the expected four, an off day will likely be worked into the schedule as well.

“Options are still there,” Quenneville said, “and changing on the fly is something that you’re accustomed to.”

It’s just the latest example of how things can change quickly this season as the league continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Quenneville said the team will keep contingency plans for practices as the season continues.

“Flexibility, being nimble and adjusting to into the regular changing and scheduling,” Quenneville said, “whether it’s meetings to the inside, outside, what room, who’s going out there for practices, [splitting into] two groups. I’d say it’s something we’ve got to look at. It’s different. We’ve had a little bit of the bubble taste with the extra guys around [during training camp] as well. It’s a different type of setup. I think that it’s just about adapting and then being cooperative as best you can and compliant and expect change.”

Hornqvist practices

Forward Patric Hornqvist, the two-time Stanley Cup champion and 12-year NHL veteran the Panthers traded for in September, was on the ice for the first time Saturday since training camp began. He was deemed “unfit to play” — the catch-all phrase the NHL is using for players unavailable for practice — for the Panthers’ first four practices of training camp.

“He looked good,” Quenneville said. “... The one thing that he provided our team going into camp [was] he had a lot of enthusiasm and leadership qualities. Right from the get-go, his attitude was nice to see.”

Hornqvist, 33, is expected to provide a heavy presence on one of the Panthers’ middle two forward lines once the season begins. He spent the bulk of his first practice alternating with Owen Tippett at right wing on the Panthers’ second forward line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Alex Wennberg.

The Panthers’ five forward lines during the five-on-five portion of practice, which included a lot of shakeups from what Quenneville has put out there throughout the first four days:

Aleksander Barkov centering Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair as the top line.

Wennberg centering Huberdeau and Tippett/Hornqvist on the second line.

Eetu Luostarinen centering Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly on the third line.

Noel Acciari centering Ryan Lomberg and Mason Marchment/Tippett on the fourth line.

Aleksi Heponiemi centering Grigori Denisenko and Vinnie Hinostroza rounding out the groupings, with Cole Schwindt and Scott Wilson getting reps with this group as well.

This and that

The Panthers on Saturday trimmed six players from their training camp roster, putting the group at 33 players with a week left.

Five — forwards Henry Bowlby and Serron Noel as well as defensemen Jake Massie, John Ludvig and Max Gildon — are expected to report to the Syracuse Crunch (the joint Lightning-Panthers AHL team for this season, with Florida’s AHL affiliate opting out for this season).

Goaltender Scott Darling was also released from his professional tryout. That leaves the Panthers with their expected three goaltenders for the season: Sergei Bobrovsky, Chris Dreidger and Sam Montembeault. Brobrovsky, however, still has not practiced with the team while listed as “unfit to play.”

In addition to Bobrovsky, forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Markus Nutivaara are still “unfit to play.”

The Panthers’ top two defense pairings from last season — Aaron Ekblad with MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Stralman with Riley Stillman — appear to be staying together at least to start 2021. Keith Yandle and Radko Gudas look like the frontrunners to be the third defensive pairing, with Chase Priskie and Brady Keeper in contention for the seventh defenseman spot on the roster.

Latest Stories

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

    Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. The protest in a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence comes as Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools, and as the country presses forward with a world-leading vaccination drive.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • What will rise from the ashes of the Republican Party?

    That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

    Hundreds of Pakistani Shiites gathered Saturday to bury 11 coal miners from the minority Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group, ending a week of protests that sought to highlight the community's plight. Protesters staged a sit-in after the militant group captured and shot the miners last Sunday in Machh, an area some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Baluchistan province. Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived Saturday afternoon in Quetta and was expected to meet with a delegation of mourners and Shiite leaders, according to his office.

  • ‘Operation Bleach’ to scrub EU from the statute book

    Boris Johnson has secretly ordered civil servants to strip references to the European Union from tens of thousands of laws to stop Labour reversing Brexit after the next general election in a plan known by some in Whitehall as “Operation Bleach”. Officials have been tasked with leafing through regulations and statutory instruments (SIs) covering the UK's 40 year membership of the EU so that Brexit is cemented in UK law and cannot be easily unwound by a future government. The news comes just days after the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, in its verdict on the UK-EU post Brexit trade deal, warned that ministers would have to be "robust" in ensuring that Britain is not gradually reassimilated back into the influence of Brussels by future administrations. Last week, former Labour shadow minister Rosie Duffield said the majority of Labour MPs were “desperate to rejoin” the EU “at heart”, adding that Labour MPs voted for Boris Johnson’s deal “with a heavy heart” and “haven’t given up” on EU membership. In a move to ensure that Brexit cannot be unwound, the Prime Minister has tasked a team of 20 civil servants with the project which has been branded "Operation Bleach" by some insiders. The officials are, according to a source, “looking at how we can cleanse our legislative framework of references to EU law, any kind of impact of EU law. It is going to be a mammoth task because there are thousands of pieces of legislation - statutory instruments, regulations; that sort of thing.” Ministers said they were in a race against time to ensure that the changes were made before the next general election, expected in 2024, when a Labour government could try to re-forge links between London and Brussels. One minister said: “This is the Government to do it - if a future Labour government won't.” Another minister added: "The fear that people have was not that we would have another referendum but there would be a slow creep, making references to court rulings. "People have wanted it so that if there were any change of view by future governments, at the very least it can't go unnoticed." Ministers also want to ensure that any wording or nomenclature in laws will not lead judges who are reading it to refer back to European Court of Justice rulings which could lead to EU case law being enforced in the UK by the back door. The work had started with the EU withdrawal treaty, which carefully “avoids the usage of EU terminology, to use more international law terms”. One example was how the treaty so,ught to replace EU-friendly terms like "State Aid" with "subsidy system" which is more commonly used at the World Trade Organisation. The Cabinet Office is understood to have been coordinating the work that has been largely carried out by the individual departments. A second minister said: "The number of SIs and changes are a lot. Anything of note will have to go through the Commons at some point. There is still quite a number of SIs to go through. But all the major stuff is done." The minister added: "There is quite a bit of work that has gone on. There may be some tidying up exercises. The exercise has been done, but perhaps not all of the changes have been made." HM Treasury tried to replace EU terms with UK ones before the last election in a vote in the House of Commons, but the move was defeated by Tory rebels and Labour. Mark Francois, Chairman of the ERG said: “In 2016, the Eurosceptic movement made a fundamental mistake, when we relaxed after the Referendum, thinking we had won. “In contrast, the ardent Remainers redoubled their efforts and, after much Parliamentary chicanery, very nearly overturned the result. “We must never repeat our gross error and always remain vigilant against any attempt to rejoin, especially from a Labour Party, led by a Remainer at heart.” A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "We have taken back full control of our laws and have put in place the critical legislation ahead of 31st December 2020 to support transition and ensure a functioning statute book. "The UK can now regulate in more innovative and effective ways which suit the UK economy and UK businesses without being bound by EU rules."

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Murkowski becomes 1st GOP senator to say Trump should resign

    Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that President Donald Trump should resign, making her the first Republican senator to say he should leave office as backlash grows against his goading of violent supporters who stormed the Capitol. Murkowski told the newspaper that if the GOP doesn’t cut ties with Trump, she might leave the party. “If the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me,” she said.

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.