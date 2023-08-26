Bryce Young leads 1st touchdown drive as a Panther

Bryce Young made his first touchdown pass and led two scoring drives Friday in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers’ rookie quarterback’s day was done after those two series, going 7-of-12 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, taking one sack for a loss of 7 yards, the Panthers reported.

The Lions were leading 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Teddy Bridgewater #17 of the Detroit Lions prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Camerun Peoples #32 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Antoine Green #80 of the Detroit Lions reacts following a touchdown reception during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attempts a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown looks on during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers prepares for the snap during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball for yardage during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers reacts with teammate Adam Thielen #19 following a touchdown pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 and head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers slap hands during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Derek Wright #83 of the Carolina Panthers kisses baby Jaegger before a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: A detailed photo of the SPYDA face shield worn by Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Assistant coach Jim Caldwell of the Carolina Panthers talks with members of the Detroit Lions coach staff during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: A detailed photo of a

Head Coach Frank Reich said players will need to go out and make an impact if they want to make the team’s final roster.

“We come into this last game – there are still some decisions – we might be leaning one way or the other,” Reich said. “There’s still opportunities for everyone.”

Young played for about a quarter each in the first two games.

“He’s gotten a lot of work and a lot of reps,” Reich said. “It’s why we made the decision when we did in the spring to announce him as the starter to put him and our team in a position to say hey, this is who we’re going to be going forward.”

Young said the competitor in himself wants to keep going.

“The competitor in myself and I think in all of us, we want to keep playing, we want to keep going, but there’s a reason for everything, we all trust the coaches and there’s a reason for why we do what we do, so you have to reel that back, of course, and trust the process,” Young said.

