Bryce Young leads 1st touchdown drive as a Panther

Bryce Young made his first touchdown pass and led two scoring drives Friday in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
The Carolina Panthers’ rookie quarterback’s day was done after those two series, going 7-of-12 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, taking one sack for a loss of 7 yards, the Panthers reported.
The Lions were leading 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Head Coach Frank Reich said players will need to go out and make an impact if they want to make the team’s final roster.
“We come into this last game – there are still some decisions – we might be leaning one way or the other,” Reich said. “There’s still opportunities for everyone.”
Young played for about a quarter each in the first two games.
“He’s gotten a lot of work and a lot of reps,” Reich said. “It’s why we made the decision when we did in the spring to announce him as the starter to put him and our team in a position to say hey, this is who we’re going to be going forward.”
Young said the competitor in himself wants to keep going.
“The competitor in myself and I think in all of us, we want to keep playing, we want to keep going, but there’s a reason for everything, we all trust the coaches and there’s a reason for why we do what we do, so you have to reel that back, of course, and trust the process,” Young said.
(Traffic Team 9: Uptown road closures for Panthers preseason game)
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Naturally, fake mugshots circulated social media before the real thing was even released -- and perhaps due to their less rigorous fact-checking standards, pop culture news accounts like Pop Base beat legacy news outlets to the punch, circulating the now ubiquitous mugshot. It didn’t matter what Trump’s mugshot would look like.