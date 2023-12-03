Panthers’ inactives vs. Buccaneers: Latest on Tommy Tremble, Jaycee Horn, Marquis Haynes

The Carolina Panthers will be light on tight end depth Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol) and Tommy Tremble (hip) were among the players on the team’s inactive list in Week 13. Hurst was ruled out for a third consecutive game Friday, while Tremble entered the weekend with a “doubtful” tag.

With Hurst and Tremble out, the Panthers will use Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan as their depth at the position. Typically, teams keep three tight ends active on game day.

The team also entered the weekend with seven players listed as “questionable” for the matchup against Tampa Bay. However, on Saturday, the team activated cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and defensive back Jeremy Chinn (quad) from injured reserve. All three players will be active Sunday in their respective returns to the lineup.

Pass rusher Marquis Haynes (back), also listed as “questionable,” is also active against the Buccaneers. Gross-Matos will start opposite pass rusher Brian Burns.

The Panthers ruled out safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) on Friday, but his teammate in the backfield, fellow safety Xavier Woods (thigh), will be in the lineup. Rookie Alex Cook is likely to start in place of Bell.

In addition to activating the defensive trio from injured reserve, the team elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and center Justin McCray from the practice squad. They’ll both be active against the Buccaneers.

Prior to Sunday’s matchup, the Buccaneers ruled out linebackers Lavonte David (groin) and Devin White (foot), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and defensive tackle Mike Greene (calf). Wideout Chris Godwin, who was listed as “questionable,” is active.

Below is the entire inactive list for the Panthers:

▪ S Vonn Bell (shoulder)

▪ TE Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol)

▪ TE Tommy Tremble (hip)

▪ OLB DJ Johnson (elbow)

▪ CB Shaquill Griffin

▪ OT Ricky Lee

▪ WR Terrace Marshall

Below is the entire inactive list for the Buccaneers:

▪ LB Lavonte David (groin)

▪ LB Devin White (foot)

▪ CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot)

▪ RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

▪ LB SirVocea Dennis (illness)***

▪ OT Brandon Walton

▪ QB John Wolford