Panthers LB arrested in Texas for allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend, reports say

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson is under arrest on assault charges, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Wilson’s former girlfriend told police he threatened to kill her and destroyed her laptop, the newspaper reported.

Officers confirmed to Channel 9 that they arrested Wilson in Frisco, Texas last week.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Wilson denied the allegations through his attorney.

A Panthers team spokesperson gave the following statement to Channel 9: “We are aware and is a pending legal matter and won’t have any comment at this time.”

