Panthers legend Julius Peppers named one of 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Panthers legend Julius Peppers has inched closer to being immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

Peppers, in his first year of eligibility, was named one of the 15 finalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class on Wednesday. Final voting for the 2024 class will take place in January. Up to five modern-day players, from the list of 15, can be nominated for induction. Those voted into the induction class will be announced during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Peppers, a Bailey native, was inducted into the Panthers’ Hall of Honor in October, along with wideout Muhsin Muhammad.

Peppers, a former UNC Tar Heel, was drafted with the second overall pick by the Panthers in 2002. He would go on to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after posting 12 sacks in his first season.

Peppers is Carolina’s all-time leader with 97 sacks during his two spots with the franchise. He played 17 total seasons — 10 with the Panthers — and produced 159.5 career sacks (fourth on the all-time NFL list) and 52 career forced fumbles (second all-time). The pass rusher retired in 2019 after earning nine Pro Bowl invites and three first-team All-Pro selections.

While Peppers was able to make it to the final round, former Panthers receiver Steve Smith was left off the list of 15. Smith ranks eighth all-time with 14,731 receiving yards and 12th all-time with 1,031 receptions.

Panthers legend Julius Peppers, left, team owner David Tepper, at the Panthers Hall of Honor induction ceremony at halftime at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Here is the entire list of finalists announced on Wednesday:

▪ DE Julius Peppers

▪ CB Eric Allen

▪ DE Jared Allen

▪ OT Willie Anderson

▪ OG Jahri Evans

▪ TE Antonio Gates

▪ KR/PR Devin Hester

▪ S Rodney Harrison

▪ DE Dwight Freeney

▪ WR Torry Holt

▪ WR Andre Johnson

▪ RB Fred Taylor

▪ LB Patrick Willis

▪ WR Reggie Wayne

▪ S Darren Woodson