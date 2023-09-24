Panthers-Seahawks Week 3 inactives: Latest on DK Metcalf, Justin Houston, Jamal Adams

The Panthers will be without starting quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. But they’ll have starting pass rusher Justin Houston in the lineup at Lumen Field.

Young was ruled out with an ankle injury on Friday, while Houston was given a “questionable” tag with a calf injury. Panthers head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in Houston’s involvement despite his pre-game injury designation. As it turns out, Houston will be available.

With Young sidelined, the Panthers will start Andy Dalton at quarterback with practice-squad member, Jake Luton, serving as his backup. Luton and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle received standard elevations from the practice squad on Saturday and will revert back to the practice roster on Monday.

On the opposite side, the Seahawks will have starting wideout DK Metcalf (ribs) available. Metcalf was listed also listed as “questionable” on Friday.

Despite Metcalf’s involvement, Seattle is still pretty banged up entering the Week 3 matchup. Starting cornerback Tariq Woolen (chest), safety Jamal Adams (knee), left tackle Charles Cross (toe), guard Phil Haynes (calf), defensive back Coby Bryant (toe) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) will all miss the matchup against Carolina.

Cross and Bryant were ruled out Friday, while Woolen and Dissly were listed as “doubtful” for the game, and Adams and Haynes were listed as “questionable”.

Below are the full inactive lists for both teams:

Panthers

- QB Bryce Young (ankle)

- S Jammie Robinson

- CB Sam Webb

- OLB DJ Johnson

- OT David Sharpe

- RB Raheem Blackshear

Seahawks

- OT Charles Cross (toe)

- CB Coby Bryant (toe)

- TE Will Dissly (shoulder)

- CB Tariq Woolen (chest)

- S Jamal Adams (knee)

- G Phil Haynes (calf)

- OT McClendon Curtis