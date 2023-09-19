Panthers’ Shaq Thompson likely out for season + $85M investment by Chick-fil-A to bring jobs to NC
1. Panthers’ Shaq Thompson undergoes surgery less than 24 hours after injury
Last night’s game wasn’t the only thing the Carolina Panthers lost.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson is likely to miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his fibula during the team’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Thompson sustained the injury late in the first quarter.
Mike Kaye with more on Thompson’s recovery.
2. New $85M Chick-fil-A supply and distribution center near Charlotte to bring over 110 jobs
Chick-fil-A is making a big investment in North Carolina.
The popular Southern chicken chain plans to open a $58.3 million distribution center that will create more than 110 jobs in Kannapolis. It is expected to open in the third quarter of next year.
Catherine Muccigrosso has more details on the latest move by Chick-fil-A.
3. ‘Do-or-die time’ for Northlake Mall after it sued stores that left following shootings
The struggles continue for Northlake Mall.
The mall is suing American Eagle and four other major retailers who left in recent months, claiming they still owe rent. Northlake’s legal situation along with the violence and ongoing financial troubles of the mall led one retail expert at Queens University of Charlotte to say the shopping center’s in a “death spiral.”
Catherine Muccigrosso reports.
4. An updated COVID-19 booster is now available. Here’s how to get it in Charlotte
COVID-19 is still kicking and you need to stay on your toes.
With the state experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, all residents have been encouraged to receive the latest vaccines to protect against the virus.
Kendrick Marshall shares how you can get your booster in Charlotte.
