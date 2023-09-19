Panthers’ Shaq Thompson likely out for season + $85M investment by Chick-fil-A to bring jobs to NC

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Tuesday!

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson acknowledges the cheers of the fans as he is driven off the field after being injured during first-quarter action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Monday night.

Last night’s game wasn’t the only thing the Carolina Panthers lost.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson is likely to miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his fibula during the team’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Thompson sustained the injury late in the first quarter.

Mike Kaye with more on Thompson’s recovery.

A new Chick-fil-A Supply and distribution center in Kannapolis to help fast-food chicken restaurant chain grow its supply chain operation.

Chick-fil-A is making a big investment in North Carolina.

The popular Southern chicken chain plans to open a $58.3 million distribution center that will create more than 110 jobs in Kannapolis. It is expected to open in the third quarter of next year.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more details on the latest move by Chick-fil-A.

American Eagle Outfitters, which left Northlake Mall in the spring, was sued by mall operator Spinoso Real Estate Group. The retailer countersued, calling the north Charlotte mall a “warzone.” Seen here in this file photo is an American Eagle store in Kansas.

The struggles continue for Northlake Mall.

The mall is suing American Eagle and four other major retailers who left in recent months, claiming they still owe rent. Northlake’s legal situation along with the violence and ongoing financial troubles of the mall led one retail expert at Queens University of Charlotte to say the shopping center’s in a “death spiral.”

Catherine Muccigrosso reports.

The Peach State is the fourth least vaccinated state in the country.

COVID-19 is still kicking and you need to stay on your toes.

With the state experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, all residents have been encouraged to receive the latest vaccines to protect against the virus.

Kendrick Marshall shares how you can get your booster in Charlotte.

Drew Nantais is a Senior Growth & Engagement Producer for the Charlotte Observer.