Panthers trade for QB Baker Mayfield + Man leads police on wild ride through Charlotte

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Some big Charlotte sports news this afternoon: the Carolina Panthers have traded for former 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

In exchange for Mayfield, the Panthers gave up a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. Carolina is paying about $5 million of Mayfield’s contract while the Browns will pay $10.5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim $3.5 million off deal to push trade through. He can make that money back via on-field incentives.

Trade talks heated up during the NFL draft, but neither team could agree on the right price. The Panthers instead traded up and drafted quarterback Matt Corral in the third round. But while general manager Scott Fitterer said he was happy with the team’s quarterback room at the time, he did not close the door on a potential trade in the future.

The big question now: Will Mayfield become the Panthers newest starting QB? Ellis Williams and Jonathan Alexander have more.

A suspect in a residential break-in could be seen stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a wild ride through Charlote and parts of South Carolina on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The suspect then drove a black SUV, left, into a Chevrolet pickup at the corner of South and East boulevards.

After following a suspect throughout Charlotte and parts of South Carolina, police arrested a man in South End after a nearly two-hour pursuit.

The chase began when police tried to stop a pickup truck on Interstate 77 after reports of a break-in. The driver then left the interstate, ditched the pickup truck after blowing the tire and carjacked a driver at a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, our news partner WSOC reported.

The woman who was carjacked told WSOC that there was a woman who left the pickup truck when the driver switched to her stolen car.

“No idea what happened to her,” the woman said. “It happened so fast.”

This is a developing story and we’ll have more throughout the afternoon.

Officer Jonathan Frisk leads an active shooter training with CMPD.

In response to recent mass shootings, a growing number of parents in the Charlotte area are sendings their kids to an active shooter survival training course.

Shamly Dhiman, a surgeon from Rock Hill, says she gets nervous when her three children go to school.

“Well, I’ve taken this class before and like the officer said, it’s not going away and so we do have to prepare ourselves,” Dhiman told The Charlotte Observer. “And so I think, preparing ourselves in the workplace setting, in a school setting and practicing how to run, how to evacuate, how to fight back, and how to barricade a door and hide if we need to is important.”

The course, recently offered by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, had about 45 people attend the training at Hickory Grove Baptist Church on June 29. Trainings are currently booked through August, according to the CMPD.

More on that story from Kallie Cox.

Democrat Jeff Jackson, left, and Republican Pat Harrigan, right, are competing in the 2022 general election for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District seat.

Two military veterans — Jeff Jackson and Pat Harrigan — are vying to represent about 745,000 Charlotte-area residents in Congress.

They have two different approaches to gun control: one outspoken and one with views that are less clear.

Jackson has made reducing gun violence a significant part of his campaign by vocally supporting a federal, bipartisan gun control bill signed into law last month. He’s also proposed other ideas for curbing gun violence, including universal background checks and banning the sale of high-capacity magazines.

Harrigan, who owns a gun manufacturing company, has remained mostly quiet on the issue. In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, Harrigan said he supports “better coordination between mental health systems and law enforcement, more access to juvenile behavioral histories, and other reasonable safeguards that will help prevent these tragedies in the future.”

Will Wright has this in-depth look.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will run Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31.

Get your appetite ready … Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is returning this July.

The feast will run from July 22 to July 31. In order to participate, you have to make reservations at a participating restaurant and ask for the prix fixe menu.

New restaurants participating this year include PARA in South End, Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont, Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord, and Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest.

Lorenza Medley has all of the info here.

