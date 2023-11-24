Panthers Week 12 injury report: Latest on Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson and Hayden Hurst

The Carolina Panthers aren’t likely to see the return of starting cornerback Jaycee Horn in Week 12.

Friday, Horn (hamstring) was listed as “doubtful” heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Horn has been sidelined on injured reserve since Week 2 of the season. He only has one week left of eligibility from the 21-day practice window before he reverts back to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Along with Horn, fellow cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) has also been listed as doubtful for Sunday. Henderson had been Horn’s primary understudy starter during his absence until a concussion sidelined him for the past two games. Henderson’s replacement, Dicaprio Bootle, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Wednesday. The team has Troy Hill, D’Shawn Jamison and David Long on the 53-man roster to provide depth.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers designated defensive back Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) returnable players on injured reserve. The team ruled out Gross-Matos and Chinn on Friday.

Along with the injured reserve players, tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol) was also ruled out for a second consecutive game. He will be replaced in the lineup by Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan.

Safety Sam Franklin (quadriceps), pass rusher Marquis Haynes (back) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) were all given “questionable” tags.

Here is the complete Week 12 injury report for the Panthers:

OUT: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol), DB Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps - IR), OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring - IR)

Doubtful: CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring - IR), CB CJ Henderson (concussion - IR)

Questionable: DB Sam Franklin (quadriceps), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), OLB Marquis Haynes (back)