Pantoro (ASX:PNR) shareholders notch a 15% CAGR over 3 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) share price is up 54% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 30%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Pantoro investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Pantoro failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 22% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 4.2% per year is viewed as evidence that Pantoro is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Pantoro shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pantoro better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pantoro (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

