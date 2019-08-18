How Do Pantoro Limited’s (ASX:PNR) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Pantoro:

0.071 = AU$4.3m ÷ (AU$72m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Pantoro has an ROCE of 7.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Pantoro

Is Pantoro's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Pantoro's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.1% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Pantoro's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Pantoro has an ROCE of 7.1%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Pantoro's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:PNR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 18th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Remember that most companies like Pantoro are cyclical businesses. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Pantoro.

How Pantoro's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Pantoro has total assets of AU$72m and current liabilities of AU$11m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.