Are Pantoro Limited's (ASX:PNR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Pantoro (ASX:PNR). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Pantoro's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Pantoro

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pantoro is:

2.6% = AU$4.2m ÷ AU$159m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pantoro's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Pantoro's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 16%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Pantoro was still able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pantoro's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Pantoro is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Pantoro Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Pantoro doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Pantoro certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Colonial Heights teen found after leaving church Easter morning, police said

    Police said the girl walked away from church and was last seen at the intersection of Fairlie Avenue and Old Town Drive

  • Two dead after murder-suicide in Red Lion

    The York County coroner says a man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Red Lion.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $41,800 in These High-Yield Stocks

    Although there are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks is one of the smartest. Nine years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, issued a report comparing the performance of publicly traded companies that paid dividends to those that didn't over a four-decade stretch (1972 to 2012). The income stocks averaged an annual return of 9.5% over four decades, while the non-dividend payers crawled to an average annual gain of just 1.6% over the same period.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.