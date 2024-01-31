Pants down on the plane: Philadelphia woman whose outburst was caught on video charged

A woman who authorities say assaulted a flight attendant and threatened to kill passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight en route to Pennsylvania was charged this week with multiple federal crimes.

Dulce Huertas, 60, of Philadelphia, is charged with interfering with a flight crew, simple assault, and indecent exposure in connection to the incident that took place on board a flight to her hometown on Nov. 20, Jacqueline C. Romero, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court, the incident began on board Flight 4944 from Orlando to the Philadelphia International Airport as the plane was preparing to land.

When the defendant got up from her seat to use the bathroom, the four-page complaint shows, a flight attendant told her "she needed to stay seated."

Huertas then reportedly yelled and cursed at the flight attendant after being told to remain in her seat, the complaint continues.

'Let me pass'

"Once the plane arrived at the gate and the seatbelt sign was turned off − but before any external doors were opened to allow passengers to leave the aircraft − Huertas resumed her aggressive behavior and pushed passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane," according to the complaint.

Video shot by a passenger provided to WPVI-TV shows the woman in the aisle say, "Sorry, everybody" to everyone on board and pull her pants down in a gesture to urinate.

Passengers on board can be heard gasping in the footage after she removes the clothing then pulls her pants up shortly after.

“Let me pass, let me pass," an FBI agent wrote Huertas said after the plane landed while she tried to get by a flight attendant as another crew member attempted to disarm the external (main cabin) door. "Huertas was unsuccessful in getting past ...continued to yell, curse, and threaten to kill multiple passengers."

USA TODAY has reached out to Frontier Airlines about the incident.

Defendant faces up to 21 years in prison

If convicted, prosecutors wrote in a news release, Huertas faces a maximum sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $355,000 fine.

The case, according to the release, is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Air Marshal Service, with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department.

