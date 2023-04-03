Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system set-up to protect Putin’s Sochi residence — Navalny’s investigative team

Vladimir Putin

There is a complex of buildings owned by Gazprom (Russian state-owned energy corporation) a kilometer from the air defense location that Navalny’s team revealed to be “Putin’s secret winter residence.”

One of the two smaller residences, “houses for receiving official guests,” as they are called, belongs to Putin’s puppet president Dmitry Medvedev.

"This is the place where he goes skiing," a man in the video said.

Read also: Fragments of drone with ‘Glory to Ukraine’ words found near Moscow – Russian media

Read also: Forests being cut down in Moscow to deploy air defense complexes — The Insider

The complex includes two houses, a building for accompanying guests, a ski lift, and a helipad. One house has an area of 3,800 square metres with four floors: two underground and two above ground. It was built ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The house has a huge spa complex, two large bedrooms, and other premises that characterize all of Putin's residences.

The second house of 8,300 square metres was built after the Olympic Games. Items purchased for this residence include a RUB 6 million ($78,000) Nicholas II grand piano, a RUB 140,000 ($1,800) goose down blanket, and RUB 500,000 ($6,400) Swarovski crystal lamps, the journalist said.

Pictures of air-defense systems installed on the roofs of different buildings and other locations in Moscow appeared on social media in January.

An air defense system was also spotted near Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine