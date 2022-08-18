Papa John’s worker attacked over missing pepperoncinis stabs customer, MD cops say

A Papa John’s worker stabbed a customer in self-defense after the customer started a fight about missing pizza toppings, Maryland cops say.

It happened late Aug. 17 when Herbert Harris, 40, returned to the restaurant with a pizza he had recently purchased to complain about missing pepperoncinis and garlic sauce, according to a statement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris’ complaint led to an argument with a store employee. As the argument escalated, Harris stepped behind the front counter and shoved the employee before chasing him around the store and attacking him with a metal pizza paddle, the statement says.

After being chased, the employee grabbed a pizza spear and stabbed Harris in the stomach in an act of self-defense, investigators say.

Harris continued yelling at employees after being stabbed, according to authorities, but did not leave the premises until deputies arrived.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found Harris holding a shirt to his stomach wound, according to the statement. Harris was then transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris is charged with second degree assault, the sheriff’s office says.

Harford County is 35 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore.

