Papa John's founder clears the air: He didn't eat 40 whole pizzas in 30 days

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's, told hosts of the "H3 Podcast" that he did not actually eat 40 pizzas in 30 days, as he appeared to claim in November.

The founder said he was simply "inspecting" the pizzas, taste-testing slices.

Schnatter was ousted from the company in 2018 after using the N-word in a company conference call.

John Schnatter, the founder of the pizza chain Papa John's, has clarified a comment he made in November that was widely interpreted as a claim he had eaten 40 entire pizzas in 30 days.

Schnatter told the hosts of the "H3 Podcast" in an episode uploaded to YouTube on Monday that he was simply inspecting the pizzas of his former company.

"I didn't say I'd eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days — I said that I had 40 pizzas in 30 days," Schnatter said.

He said he was taste testing slices from each pizza. He said in general he ate eight to nine slices a week.

"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza," Schnatter told the local news station WDBR in November, leaving many to think he was claiming to have eaten 40 whole pizzas in 30 days.

"It's not the same product," he added to WDBR. "It just doesn't taste as good."

After previously stepping down as CEO, the founder of the pizza chain resigned as chairman of the board back in 2018 after he used the N-word on a conference call. He reached a legal settlement with the company last March.

In his November interview with WDBR, Schnatter said he believed there was a conspiracy to kick him out. He also said he had used the racial slur only while describing his "hatred for racism" during a diversity training, arguing that others used it as an opportunity to get rid of him.

In the recent interview with "H3 Podcast," he said he still loved Papa John's and was the company's "biggest fan" but had no desire to be back on the board of directors.

