Papa Johns killer sentenced

Jul. 14—GOSHEN — Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 20, appeared before Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno for a sentencing hearing — and left with a prison sentence of more than a century.

After originally attempting to refuse to appear, Benitez-Tilley, who is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Dustin Carr and Haley Smith while the two were working the closing shift at a Papa John's restaurant in Elkhart Feb. 12, but Christofeno told Todd Horner, an officer with the Elkhart County Correctional Facility to forcibly bring him in.

"Here's the issue I have," Christofeno said. "The sentencing has to be, as I understand it in person, unless there are extraordinary circumstances which I have not heard. And I also have not heard that Mr. [Benitez-Tilley] waves his right to be sentenced in person at a hearing. He would have to wave his right to attend his sentencing hearing and I haven't heard him doing that."

Benitez-Tilley Jr.'s public defender, Jeffrey Majerek, told the judge that Benitez-Tilley had informed him Wednesday that he would be refusing to attend also, because he did not want to hear what people had to say about him.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the court that she believes victims have a right to be heard and Benitez-Tilley should be forced to attend the trial. At least half a dozen family members of Carr and Smith were in attendance to offer Pre-Sentence Impact Statement.

"Your cowardly, unnecessary act of violence has impacted my family's life forever," Allen Smith, Haley Smith's father, read. "You stole Haley's future. She was just getting married next year to Dustin. Did you know that? They were planning to have a child and start a family of their own. You stole my chance to walk my daughter down the aisle, to have my last dance with my daughter, to watch her become a mother. You stole my chance to meet my grandchildren..."

Tilley plead guilty June 16. He was also facing one count of attempted abuse of a corpse, a Level 6 felony, which was dismissed in the plea bargain.

The bodies of Carr, 37, and Smith, 22, were discovered behind the restaurant at 1532 Cassopolis St. by an employee at around 10 a.m. the day after the shootings. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was then called in to investigate.

According to court documents, Benitez-Tilley Jr., a former employee of the restaurant, was arrested after law enforcement reviewed video surveillance from the night of the murders and an employee of the restaurant was able to identify him from a still image.

"He's the only brother I have," Amber Kinnison, Dustin Carr's older sister, said. "You do not deserve any type of forgiveness for what you did to my family. You will not get it.... He never did anything. He was a good kid..."

Struck by emotion, Kinnison was unable to finish her speech.

During the investigation, police were told that Benitez-Tilley Jr. had visited the restaurant at approximately 10 p.m. Feb. 12 to inquire about employment. He then allegedly left and returned to the restaurant later that evening, at which time he used a handgun to kill Carr and Smith.

Benitez-Tilley was sentenced to a total of 130 years for two counts of murder, pursuant to the plea agreement.

IN OTHER CASES

—Aleyda Vazquez, who was charged with dealing methamphetamine, was faced with a risky proceeding Thursday.

As an immigrant, Christofeno informed her that he could not safely sentence her to community corrections alternative placement and that any attempt to modify the sentence could risk deportation.

"I think this is a trap for self-represented litigants" he warned her. "I'm telling you this because the sentence now becomes between you and me and I'm doing to respect your decision as to whether you want to continue to serve time under the department of corrections or modify your sentence, understanding the law that modification of your sentence could result in you being deported."

Vazquez told the court that she has lived in the United States for her entire life, and according to court records, experienced only one other run in with the law in her lifetime, related to driving history.

Christofeno informed Vazquez of her right as a foreign citizen to have the consulate of Mexico assist with her case, but Vazquez asked for the sentencing to go through. She was sentenced to 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with no alternative placement, through the Recovery While Incarcerated program, at the discretion of the department of corrections.

—After a failed attempt at pleading guilty last week, Paul Throesch plead guilty to causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body during Thursday's court session.

The charges stem from a four-vehicle crash in which investigators said Throesch, as one of the drivers, pulled out from a gas station next to the Six Span Crossing shopping center and into the path of an oncoming box truck on C.R. 17 near the Ind. 120 intersection on Oct. 2, 2018, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

The vehicles collided, and the crash pushed the box truck into the opposite lanes where it was then struck by an SUV driven by Vincent Spirito of Elkhart. Spirito's SUV was then rear-ended by another oncoming SUV. Spirito was injured in the crash, and he later died at a local hospital, police said.

While at the hospital, investigators had blood drawn from Throesch and tested. Analysis from a blood draw at the hospital showed Throesch had a marijuana metabolite in his system, as well as a sedative with levels "outside the therapeutic range," the affidavit stated. A detective noted Throesch had a prescription for the sedative.

—Zachary Pontius is again being reassigned to another judge for the second time, having first experienced a conflict when Teresa Cataldo vacated the case in Dec. 2021. On Thursday, after informing Pontius of his own history with previous cases of Pontius', he, too, would be vacating the case.

Pontius has several previous cases including child molestation and sexual battery in 2002, failure to register as a sex offender in 2006, armed robbery and habitual criminal offender in 2008, domestic battery in 2013, as well as several driving-related incidents.

Pontius faces three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting after accusations were made to Elkhart County police in June 2020 for incidents that occurred in Sept. 2019. He allegedly touched a child inappropriately three different times, according to information in the probable cause affidavit in that case.

—Jake Brunette is still awaiting the results of a competency evaluation scheduled in February.

Brunette is charged with killing Andrew Conley, 23, Nov. 17, 2021, after police responded to a call from a man who'd said he'd been stabbed during a fight at Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. After giving him first aid at the scene, medics began transporting the man to a local hospital, but he died en route.

Brunette's court-appointed public defender, Matthew Johnson told the court in February that Brunette has a history of long stints in in-patient therapy for both mental health and drug issues.

His trial was continued from Aug. 15 to Feb. 6, 2023. Brunette asked if he could be given a sooner date, but Christofeno informed him that the option was not available until the evaluation results are in and it is determined whether or not Brunette will also need a hearing on competency.

Reporter John Kline contributed to this report.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.