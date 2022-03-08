Paper bag found along busy Memphis road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case.

Details of how the infant died have not been released.

Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.

“Officers located a deceased newborn, wrapped in a towel, placed in a bag, on the side of the road,” Memphis police said in a news release.

“The baby appeared to be full term. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.”

Investigators did not say how long the child might have been sitting outdoors, or if there were signs of trauma.

Memphis has seen cooler temperatures this week, but conditions were above freezing over the weekend, with the coldest temperature being 55 degrees on Saturday, March 5, according to AccuWeather.com.

No arrests have been made and police have turned to Crime Stoppers for tips. A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

