Paper or... cloth? This popular grocery store chain is ditching plastic bags

The days of hearing "paper or plastic" at retail stores around the country might be numbered.

Shoppers at popular discount grocery chain Aldi will no longer be offered plastic bags at the checkout line. Other stores, such as Walmart, have begun doing the same.

Aldi met its goal to remove all plastic shopping bags from its 2,300 stores by December, the company announced, which it said would prevent nearly 4,400 tons (9 million pounds) of plastic from being circulated into the environment each year.

Why will Aldi no longer offer single-use plastic bags?

"As one of America's fastest-growing retailers, we take our responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability seriously, so our customers don't have to choose between shopping responsibly and saving money," said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, in a January press release.

Hart added getting rid of plastic bags would reduce the company's operating expenses, savings it promised to pass on to shoppers. The company also announced it would transition to natural refrigerants across all of its U.S. stores by the end of 2035, saving nearly 60% of potential carbon emissions.

"These decisions help our customers feel good about shopping at Aldi and our employees feel proud to work here," Hart said.

Do you have to bring your own bags to Aldi?

You don't have to bring your own bags to Aldi, but it helps save you money. For those who either don't have them already or forgot to bring a bag from home, Aldi shoppers can purchase reusable store bags at the checkout stand.

'It's heartbreaking': Proposed warehouse development would destroy Marion County wetlands

What is environmental sustainability?

There are plenty of fancy definitions for environmental sustainability, from "maintaining conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony" per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to meeting the needs of both present and future generations, according the U.N.

In plain language, environmental sustainability comes down to people doing things that cause the least amount of harm to our planet, while ensuring the most amount of good.

Recycling, composting, and using less plastic are all examples of environmental sustainability.

Where are Aldi grocery stores in Indianapolis?

There are 82 Aldi grocery stores in Indiana, ten of which are in the Indianapolis area.

A complete list of Aldi locations can be found on the company's website.

What are Aldi store hours?

Most Aldi grocery stores open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. USA TODAY reporter Doc Louallen contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Aldi eliminates plastic bags from its U.S. grocery stores