Paper linking certain heart issues to mRNA vaccines was corrected in 2021 | Fact check

The claim: Paper shows mRNA COVID-19 vaccines ‘dramatically increase’ risk of certain heart problems

A June 9 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows excerpts from a document that makes claims about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

"We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination," reads one of several images in the post.

The post was liked more than 600 times in four days.

Our rating: False

The post cites a research abstract that was corrected in 2021 by having all of the language used in the post and its conclusion removed. An expert told USA TODAY that the abstract's original conclusion "is no longer valid."

Original abstract saw numerous corrections

The post points to an abstract published Nov. 8, 2021, in Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association. It shows an excerpt from a document originally titled, "Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning."

However, the American Heart Association published an expression of concern that same month, flagging multiple issues with the abstract, which was authored by Dr. Steven Gundry, a cardiac surgeon. On Dec. 21, 2021, a correction notice with multiple changes to the abstract was published in the journal. It included a new title, a change to the findings featured in the Instagram post, numerous typographical fixes and changes to eight other sentences.

"The original abstract is no longer valid." Dr. Mariell Jessup, the American Heart Association’s chief science and medical officer, said in an email.

The changes were needed for a number of reasons, Jessup said. The abstract did not have any data about myocardial T-cell infiltration, which is a marker necessary for a myocarditis diagnosis. It also relied on anecdotal evidence without being clear about it, and it lacked statistical analyses for significance, which is the standard needed to prove cause and effect.

The abstract also had typographical errors, including using the wrong name for the assessment tool used by the researchers to assess acute coronary syndrome.

The revised title of the abstract, “Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines,” reflects the inability to make a cause-and-effect finding. That is also reflected in the new conclusion, which notes the increase of some inflammatory markers was "not statistically tested" and removed the language that explicitly said researchers concluded vaccines caused increased inflammation.

Dr. Christopher Kramer, chief of cardiovascular medicine at UVA Health, said the changes reflect the fact that "in the end, you could not conclude anything" from the research presented in the abstract.

A purported link between COVID-19 vaccines and cardiac issues is a frequent topic of misinformation online. USA TODAY has debunked claims that the FAA changed guidelines to account for the possibility of sudden incapacitation of vaccinated pilots, that COVID-19 vaccines caused five more times myocarditis than the virus itself and that the FDA acknowledged a link between vaccines and heart attacks and sudden deaths.

Kramer said the only statistically significant correlation he is aware of connecting COVID-19 vaccines to heart issues is an increased risk of myocarditis in young men. He added that the risk is less than the risk of developing myocarditis after contracting COVID-19.

USA TODAY reached out to Grundy and the social media user who shared the post for comments and did not immediately receive responses.

