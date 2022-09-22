Paper shredding event, ribbon cuttings and donations: Seacoast business news

Dover Chamber celebrates a member’s anniversary and welcomes two new members

DOVER — The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce recently held three ribbon cuttings to welcome new members The Suite Studio and Cleveland, Waters, and Bass P.A., and to celebrate the tenth anniversary of HBL Insurance.

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate HBL Insurance's tenth anniversary. HBL Insurance moved from Barrington to Dover in 2019.

HBL Insurance was founded in Barrington, NH in 2012. They made the move to Dover in 2019, settling into the historic Foster’s building at 333 Central Avenue.

“We couldn’t pass on the opportunity to be in a thriving downtown and community like Dover, in a beautifully restored and historic building,” says owner Jeremy Lovett.

The move to downtown Dover was just one example of the tremendous growth that HBL Insurance has seen over the last ten years. “We have gone from zero to over 4,000 clients in ten years, all through community engagement, impeccable integrity, superior industry knowledge and building a great reputation in the Greater Seacoast area,” says Lovett.

As proud members of the North American Insurance Alliance, HBL serves the states of N.H., Maine, Mass., Conn., R.I., Vt., and Fla. Their team is committed to helping to manage the risks that arise in everyday life. If the unexpected strikes, HBL will help to recover quality of life as soon as possible. They are guided by the highest standards of integrity and professionalism so clients can be sure that recommendations from HBL will help them to obtain the best insurance coverage and at a price that fits budget.

For more information on HBL Insurance, visit www.hblins.com or call 603-280-4200.

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome The Suite Studio, Dover's only boutique fitness studio, as a valued member of the chamber.

The Suite Studio, located at 15 Fourth Street, is Dover’s only boutique fitness studio. It offers group exercise classes in barre, yoga, cardio, strength training, mat Pilates, and more. In their second studio, they offer personal training and small group training. All abilities, ages, and genders are welcome at The Suite Studio.

There are ten instructors at The Suite Studio, but the masterminds behind the studio are Jess Keefe and Jackie Garnett. Jess is the backbone of the studio, as she’s the head personal trainer and is at the studio every day working with clients and instructing classes. Meanwhile, Jackie is behind the scenes sharing the story of The Suite Studio and advocating for body positivity. The two have both lived in the area for a combined 30 years.

Along with regularly scheduled classes, there was a six-week prenatal yoga series that started on Sept. 27. To view the upcoming classes offered, or for more information on membership, visit www.thesuitestudio.fit.

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome Cleveland, Waters, and Bass P.A. as a valued member of the chamber. The firm opened a satellite office in Dover in March of this year.

Cleveland, Waters, and Bass P.A. opened a new satellite office in Dover in March of this year at 466 Central Avenue. The firm’s central office is in Concord, N.H. and it has another satellite office in New London, N.H.

Cleveland, Waters, and Bass, P.A. has a tradition of excellence. For over 60 years, the firm has provided unparalleled counsel to clients in New Hampshire and throughout New England on a variety of legal issues. They value a team-based approach where attorneys and staff work collaboratively with clients on multi-faceted legal issues to navigate the legal landscape and achieve success. They are proud to represent clients of all sizes, from large corporations and small partnerships to families and individuals seeking guidance on a variety of legal issues.

The firm was established in 1959 when James C. Cleveland and Robert P. Bass, Jr. merged their law practices into a single firm. The following year, Warren Waters left the chairmanship of the Public Utilities Commission and joined the newly-formed practice. Mr. Cleveland left the firm in 1963 to begin a distinguished career in the U.S. House of Representatives, but he returned to the firm in 1981 after completing his congressional service and remained with the practice until he passed away in 1995. Today, the firm continues to embody the values and skills of its founders.

To learn more about Cleveland, Waters, and Bass P.A., visit www.cwbpa.com.

Rochester Chamber holds a ribbon cutting celebrating the Grand Opening of Alex & Associates at Keller Williams

From left to right are Kelley Patterson, Alex & Associates; Mary Henderson, Bank of New Hampshire; Caleb Fleury, Alex & Associates, Ethan Parisi, Alex & Associates; Sarah Ford, Alex & Associates, Matt Champney, Alex & Associates agent; Carrie Alex, cutting the ribbon for Alex & Associates; Alyssa Van Dine, HBL Insurance; Marilyn & Barry Galuska, Carrie Alex’s parents, Christina Donlon, Alex & Associates; Stacy Aube, Alex & Associates; David Robart, Business Communications of Maine; Sharla Rollins, First Seacoast Bank; Ben Coakley, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce; as well as friends, family and associates of Carrie Alex.

ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, at Alex & Associates at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains, celebrating the grand opening of their office in Rochester. Alex & Associates at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains, located at 1 Windhaven Drive in Rochester, is a realty group with experience in both residential and commercial sales. Licensed in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, they are experienced at walking both buyers and sellers smoothly through the process, from pre-qualification to the last signature at closing. They can also help you take the guess work out of a remodel, construction, repair or move; with recommendations for local vendors, contractors and services, that can help alleviate the stress of ancillary or surprise home needs.

Alex & Associates at Keller Williams Coastal and Lakes & Mountains invites you to learn more by calling 603-978-2911, or visit their website at www.alexassociatesrealtygroup.com.

Dover Rotary donates $10,000 in gift cards for school supplies for students at Whittier Falls

From left to right are Rotarians Phil Rinaldi, Gregg Dowty and Noreen Biehl present gift cards to the DHA team: Tim Granfield, Board Chair; Michele Bourasso, Family Self Sufficiency Specialist; Roxanne Osgood, Family and LIHTC Housing Specialist and Becky Daniels, Housing Choice Voucher Specialist.

DOVER — Students participating in the Seymour Osman Community Center’s After School Program at Dover Housing Authority will receive gift cards to purchase school clothes and supplies thanks to a donation from the Rotary Club of Dover, N.H. The program will provide Walmart and Target gift cards for approximately 100 elementary, middle and high school students.

DHA Exec. Directory Ryan Crosby was grateful for the donation. “Thank you very much—and please pass our thanks along to the entire Dover Rotary membership for the generous contribution of $10,000 in gift cards. This is an amazing opportunity to help our neighborhood children.”

Rotarian Gregg Dowty noted the Rotary Club of Dover has donated supplies and gift cards for several years to DHA and recently funded another program to provide snacks for needy students in all of Dover’s public elementary schools. “We are currently working with Dover school officials to determine where other needs exist and how our Rotary club may contribute. Our goal is to help students learn in every way possible.”

MVSB supports Vouchers for Veterans

Jolene Whitehead, MVSB Branch & Business Development Manager, (left) and Nicole Ames, MVSB Mortgage Loan Officer NMLS #2370119, present a donation check to the volunteers at Voucher for Veterans at MVSB’s new Rochester branch.

ROCHESTER — Vouchers for Veterans recently received a $5,000 donation from MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) to support their efforts to provide Veterans in New Hampshire and Maine with food vouchers redeemable at local farmers markets.

“We are committed to giving back to our Veterans, and the voucher program allows us to show our appreciation by offering fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and other goods,” said Jeanne Grover, Vouchers for Veterans President. “The program has only continued to grow since we started in 2016 from the outpour of community backing we have received. We are incredibly thankful for local organizations such as MVSB who have supported our efforts.”

“MVSB recently joined the Rochester community with the opening our new branch and we are excited for opportunities to invest in our local communities,” said Jolene Whitehead, MVSB Branch & Business Development Manager. “We are proud to donate to this program as it not only gives back to those who have served, but it also benefits the local growers and farmers.”

Vouchers for Veterans is a Rochester-based nonprofit that sets up booths at participating local farmers markets where Veterans can receive and redeem their vouchers. Go to vouchersforveterans.org to learn more, donate or find a list of upcoming dates and locations.

Seacoast Board of Realtors to host paper shredding event

PORTSMOUTH — The Seacoast Board of Realtors will host a paper shredding and food drive Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit St. Vincent de Paul of Hampton. The shredding will be completed on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hampton Municipal Parking Lot.

Non-perishable items for St.Vincent de Paul of Hampton’s Food Pantry or monetary donations are kindly requested

Sponsors of this event include Re/Max on the Move, Hampton; Blue Water Mortgage, Hampton; Tobey & Merrill Insurance, Hampton; Newburyport Bank, Portsmouth; Spruce Interiors, Hampton; and WIN Home Inspections, Barrington.

The Public is welcome to bring up to three bags or banker boxes per trip. Rolling carts and volunteers will be available to unload from vehicles. No plastic, cardboard or metal, please.

St. Mary’s Bank’s announces the 603 Account

MANCHESTER — Reflecting its longstanding commitment to the communities it serves, St. Mary’s Bank recently created the 603 Account, a unique checking account that benefits both those who open—or convert to—this account and New Hampshire non-profits.

When individuals use their 603 Account debit card to make a purchase, St. Mary’s Bank donates $0.0603 to a non-profit organization within the categories of Animals, Children & Families, Environment, and Food & Shelter. For every new 603 Account, St. Mary’s Bank will provide an environmentally-friendly New Hampshire tote bag as a gift while supplies last. The totes are made by Enviro-Tote in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

“We are thrilled to offer this new account that enables members to experience all the benefits of banking with the nation's first credit union while assisting local nonprofits,” said chief operating officer Ken Senus.

Current charities include NHSPCA (Animals), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire (Children & Families), Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Environment), and New Hampshire Food Bank (Food & Shelter). The credit union will donate up to $5,000 to each non-profit and plans to present checks in June.

At account opening or conversion, individuals select the specific charity category to receive the donation. A different charity may be designated each year.

“It is easy to set up an account or convert an existing account,” added Senus. “St. Mary’s Bank is happy our new initiative will have a positive impact in our community.”

To learn more about the 603 Account, or St. Mary’s Bank, visit stmarysbank.com.

