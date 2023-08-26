If paper straws are bad for the planet, what else aren’t they telling us?

Last weekend I hoped to give my daughter one of the formative experiences of any British childhood: her first Capri Sun. The orange squash, packed in a space-age foil pouch, has been a feature of lunch boxes for more than 50 years. As she looked on expectantly, I took the straw from the side of the packet and went to pierce the hole with the sharp end.

Except I couldn’t. The straw was made out of paper rather than plastic, so the end blunted. I jabbed at the bag like a man trying to open a safe with a chopstick. My daughter looked on with a mixture of disappointment and pity. No man wants to be defeated by juice.

Paper straws are an environmental “improvement” that have made things noticeably worse. They turn to pulp within seconds, so rather than a refreshing drink you end up chewing newspaper. Once pulped, they no longer function as straws, so you have to drink from the container anyway.

So it was no surprise to read that Belgian researchers, having tested different brands of these new straws, found many riddled with long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS, linked to all kinds of health conditions including cancer and increased cholesterol. They have been found in paper straws in the US, too, so they are surely in Britain.

“Straws made from plant-based materials… are often advertised as being more sustainable and eco-friendly than those made from plastic,” said researcher Thimo Groffen, from the University of Antwerp. “However, the presence of PFAS in these straws means that’s not necessarily true.”

Who knows what other eco-shibboleths have been enshrined under false pretences. If the authorities might be wrong about paper straws, what else are they wrong about? Electric cars? Recycling? I have a high tolerance for measures to improve the environment, but a low tolerance for minor personal inconvenience. Take more tax if you must, but let me enjoy this Coke in peace. My daughter didn’t even like the Capri Sun. She tried it and had a glass of water instead. That’s the best way to save the planet: opting out.

Harrowing experience

The Burnt City is a retelling of Hecuba and Agamemnon staged by the immersive theatre company Punchdrunk in a warehouse in Woolwich. Performers wordlessly act out scenes from the stories, while the audience, wearing white Venetian-style masks, follows them around, in terror at the prospect of being hauled off for a “one-on-one” interaction. As a middle-class Londoner who gives “culture” as a reason for living here at dinner parties, I know this is the sort of thing I ought to be encouraging.

But it wasn’t easy. Classical tragedy is meant to release strong emotions through catharsis. The Burnt City mostly aroused anxiety. I was immersed in my own shortcomings as much as the performance. Standing feet away from the toned, flexible dancers, I felt like a sumo wrestler in trousers, albeit not as large or badly dressed as some of my fellow audience members. You have to lock your phone away in a bag, so I felt ashamed of how urgently I wanted to check it after three hours. I felt stupid, too, because despite spending an entire term studying tragedy at university I couldn’t remember the first thing about the plays. The whole thing was harrowing, although perhaps not as it was intended to be.

The art of pottering

Nigella Lawson has revealed that she often spends Sundays “pottering.” It’s a brave thing to admit to. Self-help books and tech bros preach a bible of productivity, in which every hour must be maximised. But those who don’t potter miss out on much joy. Kurt Vonnegut told a story in which his wife asked him why he insisted on going out to buy a single envelope, when he could easily afford to buy a hundred and have them on hand at home.

“I meet a lot of people,” he explained. “And see some great looking babies. And a fire engine goes by. And I give them the thumbs up. And I’ll ask a woman what kind of dog that is. And, and I don’t know. The moral of the story is – we’re here on Earth to fart around.”

Vonnegut is right. Part of the problem is that potterers are inarticulate when it comes to describing their hobby. Rather than saying “bits and bobs” or “this and that”, potterers ought to be specific about what they’ve been up to. They have been dropping things off at the charity shop, poring over notices on lamp-posts, wondering how many pigeons they could take on in a fight, and asking themselves how shaggy a tree can be. It will lead to more interesting conversations than job-talk.

