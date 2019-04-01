Paper-thin cases for the iPhone XR and XS are only $8.99 on Amazon

Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup is absolutely gorgeous. Are you really going to cover up those stunning designs with big, bulky cases? If you’re clumsy and you drop your phone from time to time, you pretty much have no choice. But if you just want to give your phone some extra grip and protect against scratches, there’s a barely-there case everyone loves and you definitely need to check it out. The TOZO Ultra-Thin Hard Cover for iPhone XR, TOZO Ultra-Thin Hard Cover for iPhone XS, and TOZO Ultra-Thin Hard Cover for iPhone XS Max are all available right now on Amazon in multiple colors, and they’re each just $8.99!

Thin Like Naked- 0.35mm World Thinest protect Hard case. Maximum keep your iPhone slim and provide scratch protection.

Concise Designed- Semi Transparent, Simple, Elegant

MATTE FACE – with matte optical texture, anti-glare(reduced reflection),reducing fingerprints or grease buildup.

CAMERA RAISED – Camera hole ring raised protective layer, provide cell phone camera detail protection.

PERFECT FIT – Specially designed for 2018 iPhone models, has precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports and buttons.

