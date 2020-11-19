Paper towels are hard to find again—here's where you can still buy them
Amid the recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some household essentials are running low in supply yet again. Along with toilet paper and disinfectant spray, one of the products that are starting to sell out are paper towels. According to market research firm IRI, for the week ending November 15th, 21 percent of paper products (including toilet paper and paper towels) were out of stock in stores across the country.
Fortunately, there are still a few places where you can buy paper towels online right now. While our experts' favorite paper towel is the Bounty Select-A-Size, you might not be able to pick and choose your preferred brand, depending on supply. Below, we've rounded up the retailers that currently have paper towels in stock online, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Just remember to buy responsibly—hoarding products hurts those around you so only buy what you and your household need.
Staples
Get the Sparkle Professional Series Paper Towels (30-Pack) from Staples for $32.99
Get the Perk Choose-A-Size Kitchen Paper Towels (8-Pack) from Staples for $14.99
Get the Coastwide Professional Paper Towels (30-Pack) from Staples for $36.89
Amazon
Get the Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels (16-Pack) from Amazon for $38.35
Get the Tork Universal Multifold Paper Towels (16-Pack) from Amazon for $29.89
Get the Kleenex Multifold Paper Towels (16-Pack) from Amazon for $31.28
Get the Pacific Blue Basic Recycled Hardwound Paper Towels (6-Pack) from Amazon for $29.72
Target
Get the Bounty Full Sheet Paper Towels (6-Pack) from Target for $9.99
Get the Up And Up Full Sheet White Paper Towels (6-Pack) from Target for $8.99
Get the Windsoft Perforated Paper Towels (30-Pack) from Target for $59.99
Walmart
Get the Great Value Ultra Strong Paper Towels (6-Pack) from Walmart for $8.47
Get the Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels (12-Pack) from Walmart for $19.88
Get the Scott Paper Towels Choose-A-Sheet (6-Pack) from Walmart for $5.98
Get the Sparkle Pick-A-Size Paper Towels (6-Pack) from Walmart for $6.44
