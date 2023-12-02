The Papers: 'Year-long Gaza war' and royal race row rumbles on

Several of Saturday's papers lead with the continuing conflict in Gaza. In its weekend edition, the Financial Times reports that Israel is preparing to "dig in" for a year-long campaign against Hamas, citing sources. It reports that the most intensive phase of the ground offensive will continue into early 2024.

The Guardian says Israel has signalled it is preparing a ground offensive in southern Gaza after the collapse of the pause in fighting with Hamas. It describes it as a "significant escalation" of the war.

The Daily Mail says children as young as seven are attending pro-Palestinian rallies in a "wave of truancy" at British schools. It cites a report from right-wing think tank the Policy Exchange, claiming parents are being advised by what it describes as "hard line groups" on how to avoid fines from schools, and on setting up protests.

The Daily Express turns its attention to the government's Rwanda asylum plan, which was ruled unlawful by the UK Supreme Court last month. The paper tells its readers the deal is still on, with senior officials saying a new treaty will "make it work".

King Charles is pictured at the COP28 summit on the front page of the Times, shown wearing a tie which has a pattern based on the Greek flag. The decision follows a week-long row between PM Rishi Sunak and his Greek counterpart over the Parthenon Sculptures. But the main story is on a former PM, Boris Johnson, who the paper says will admit at the Covid inquiry next week his government made mistakes in the pandemic, but insist that the decisions he took ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

The King is also pictured on the front page of the Sun, alongside his son the Duke of Sussex. Like several other media outlets, the Sun reports the King has been named as one of the two Royal Family members identified in the race row mistakenly in the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie's book. "Endgame" - the title of the book - is also the paper's headline.

The story is also the Daily Telegraph's lead story. The paper says Prince Harry is facing pressure to speak out in defence of his father and Catherine, the Princess of Wales. It says leading public figures have rallied to support them against accusations of racism.

The i says tobacco companies are lobbying the prime minister to increase Britain's smoking age to 21, instead of pursuing an outright ban for future generations. On the front page of its weekend edition, the paper says the industry sees New Zealand's U-turn on its own similar policy as a chance to force a reversal from the government.

The Daily Mirror reports that I'm a Celebrity viewers have been urged to vote Nigel Farage out of the jungle over his "divisive views". Two Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome and Kim Johnson, have led calls to "get him out of there".

The Daily Star quotes legal experts as saying calling someone who has no hair a "slaphead" might amount to sex-related harassment.

