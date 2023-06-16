Paperwork details 2022 arrest of alleged Harvard Med body parts buyer Jeremy Pauley

The Pennsylvania man who allegedly conspired to transport body parts stolen from Harvard Medical Center was previously arrested in 2022.

Pauley was accused of buying body parts stolen from a mortuary in Arkansas.

According to Facebook Messenger exchanges, Pauley spent $4000 on items including half a human head, three human brains with skull caps, a human heart, a liver a lung and four human hands.

Pauley was arrested and released on a $50,000 bail, according to WHTM. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 14.

Family of those who donated remains to Harvard Medical School want answers

Cedric Lodge, 55, and his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, both of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations in Peabody, are among those also indicted by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Cedric Lodge is accused of allowing people to visit the Harvard morgue where he worked as manager to “examine cadavers to choose what to purchase,” prosecutors said.

