Papini, Redding mom who faked her kidnapping, out of prison and sent to halfway house

Sherri Papini, the Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping, has been moved from federal prison to a halfway house in Sacramento after serving less than a year of her 18-month sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said the mother who drew worldwide attention during her faked abduction, is at a "residential reentry center," also known as as halfway house, in Sacramento, where she will receive services to help her readjust to life outside prison.

After going missing in early November 2016, Papini turned up three weeks later, on Thanksgiving morning, saying she had been kidnapped, tortured and had injuries, including a brand on her right shoulder.

It was not until March 2022, when the FBI arrested Papini, that she admitted to faking her kidnapping and inflicting the injuries. She later admitted to being voluntarily in Costa Mesa, California, with an ex-boyfriend the entire time.

She pleaded guilty in federal court to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. She turned herself into federal authorities in November 2022 to serve her sentence at a prison in Victorville.

However, she was recently transferred to the halfway house in Sacramento. A Bureau of Prisons official would not say when she was sent to the halfway house.

According to the bureau, the halfway houses "provide a safe, structured, supervised environment, as well as employment counseling, job placement, financial management assistance, and other programs and services."

